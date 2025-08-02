Vikrant Massey Dedicates National Award To Marginalised People; Says 'A 20-Year-Old Boy’s Dream Has Come True'

Vikrant Massey called it a "privilege" to be sharing his first National Award with "an icon like Shah Rukh Khan."

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vikrant Massey National award
Vikrant Massey reacts to his first National award win for 12th Fail
Vikrant Massey won his first National Film Award for 12th Fail

He shared the award with Shah Rukh Khan who bagged the honour for Jawan

Massey dedicates his award to the marginalised people

Vikrant Massey finally clinched his first-ever National Award, in his film career spanning nearly two decades. The actor, who has received several awards and recognition, with iconic performances, won the National Film Award for the Best Actor in a Leading Role for his 2023 film 12th Fail directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Massey expressed gratitude in a heartfelt statement. He thanked the "Honourable Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NFDC, and all the esteemed jury members of the 71st National Film Awards for considering my performance worthy of this recognition."

He also thanked Vidhu Vinod Chopra for giving him the opportunity.

"Today, if I may say so, a 20-year-old boy’s dream has come true," he said.

Massey is also "eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love."

The actor calls it a "privilege" to be sharing his first National Award with "an icon like Shah Rukh Khan."

"Lastly, I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society — those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day," he concluded his statement.

Vikrant also took to his Instagram handle to share a few pics with Chopra. In one, he can be seen hugging the filmmaker, and the others are from the sets of 12th Fail. "We did it Sir 🥹♥️," he captioned the heartwarming snaps.

12th Fail also won the Best Feature Film at the 71st National Film Awards.

