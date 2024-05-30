Art & Entertainment

Vijay Varma Reacts To Gajendra Chauhan Claiming To Be 'Proud' Of Payal Kapadia's Cannes Win

Vijay Varma took to his Instagram stories and criticised Gajendra Chauhan for his recent comment on Payal Kapadia's achievement at Cannes 2024.

Instagram
Vijay Varma and Gajendra Chauhan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Vijay Varma has criticised Film and Television Institute of India’s (FTII) former chairman, Gajendra Chauhan, for claiming he’s ‘proud’ of filmmaker Payal Kapadia post her big win at Cannes 2024 for her film 'All We Imagine As Light'. Varma took to his Instagram stories and called out Chauhan for his recent comment on Payal's achievement.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vijay shared a post in which Gajendra claimed he was ‘proud’ to be the chairman at FTII when Payal was studying at the institution.

He told PTI, “Congratulations to her and I feel proud that I was the chairman at the time when she was doing the course there.”

Vijay also shared a meme that read: “Karwali bezzati? (Got insulted?)” and added, “Sir ye chup rehne ka time tha (Sir this was the time to stay silent),” with a giggle emoji.

Vijay Varmas post
Vijay Varma's post Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Vijay is not the first person to call out the former FTII chairman. Since his comment on Payal's win, people have slammed him for claiming that Payal was the alumnus of the film institute.

For those unversed, in 2015, Payal Kapadia was one of the students of FTII and she was one of those who took part in a protest against Gajendra’s appointment as FTII chairman. She even stopped going to classes as a result of which her scholarship was also taken away.

After her film 'All We Imagine As Light', won the Grand Prix award at Cannes 2024, the statement by FTII chairman came as a surprise to all. Gajendra even told PTI that the protest was not against him, it was against the director and the administration.

While talking to Times Now, he said that he was ‘proud’ of Payal for her achievements. He added, “I would just like to say, we are all very proud of her. I’d like to congratulate her for her achievement. There is a vast difference between being talented and being disciplined. Talent is all very fine but being disciplined is also very important.”

