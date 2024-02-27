Timothee Chalamet is known for his compelling performances which take whatever film he is working on to the next level. The actor has always delivered to the point. Throughout his career, he has taken on versatile roles. However, what he has not done to date is play a superhero. In a latest interview, the actor revealed that he has stayed away from these roles because of a piece of advice he received from Leonardo DiCaprio.
Speaking to The New York Times, Timothee Chalamet revealed the advice he had received from Leonardo DiCaprio early in his career. The actor said that DiCaprio had advised him against doing two things in Hollywood. Chalamet revealed, “Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, 'No superhero movies, no hard drugs,' which I thought was very good. I follow them both!”
However, Chalamet also revealed that the movie that made him realize that he wanted to act was a superhero film. He continued, “But the movie that made me want to act is a superhero movie, ‘The Dark Knight’. If the script was great, if the director was great, I’d have to consider it.”
In a 2018 interview, he opened up about the impact ‘The Dark Knight’ had on him. He said, “When I was 12 years old, after attending one of my sister Pauline’s [ballet] performances, I petitioned my mom and grandma to see Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ with me. We went to AMC Empire 25 in Times Square for a 7:30 screening. I left that theatre a changed man, and I’m serious about that. Heath Ledger’s performance in that film was visceral and viral to me, and I now had the acting bug.”
Timothee Chalamet will be next seen in ‘Dune: Part Two’ where he will reprise his role as Paul Atreides. The movie will be released on March 1.