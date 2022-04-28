Taapsee Pannu On Bagging A Role In 'Dunki' With Shah Rukh Khan: It’s Too Good To Be True

Actress Taapsee Pannu's delight and enthusiasm knew no bounds after landing a role in a Rajkumar Hirani film co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, the 'Looop Lapeta' actress expressed her happiness when she got the role in Hirani's film and said “it’s too good to be true."

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the actor said, “It is probably that the biggest ever I could have got.” She added, “It’s too good to be true. I never even thought that I’ll eventually someday reach this, forget about so soon. So, I myself wasn’t announcing or talking about it because I just didn’t want to jinx it in any way.”

Asked about her first reaction on knowing that she’s going to star in such a big project, Pannu says, “There’s no shying away from accepting that I don’t know if it can get bigger than this ever for me. Hence, the disbelief of being a part of it was lingering one till the time I reported on set and the first day of shoot was done.”

Pannu admits that not only her, but even her sister, Shagun Pannu, kept inquiring whether she was still on board the project even after the first day of shooting was completed. “Each time I went for the meeting with Raju sir, or reading or any conversation I had with him on phone, every time I came back home, she asked me, ‘Tu abhi bhi hai na film mein?’ My parents, however, didn’t give me any noticeable reaction, also maybe they’ve also understood that till the time it happens, let’s not celebrate too early.”

The claims that Hirani is contemplating Pannu for his next film initially arose in 2020, and she confesses she felt it was “yet another rumour, which will make you happy for a while, but nothing’s going to happen”. A phone call from Hirani, on the other hand, was all it took to alter everything for her. “He said, ‘Now that it’s already out, let me officially call you and say that I’m doing this film, and I’d love you to be a part of it.’ Raju sir was so excited about the whole project and the way it was coming together that he, on that first call itself, started narrating me the first two scenes,” recalls Pannu, who has been filming for over ten days.

When asked what was a bigger delight for her--working with Hirani or sharing the screen with SRK, the actress said, “Actually, both in different ways. Film’s are a director’s medium; I’m not a very trained actor, so I get very excited to know who’s going to direct me. When I knew it was Raju sir, I was just looking forward to working with a man who makes stories so simple, yet so likable, engrossing, endearing and charming. He doesn’t make that intense multi-layered, multi-twisted cinema yet it’s so captivating. Also, the kind of range and age group of audience that connects with his films, is huge,” shares Pannu.

On working with SRK, the 'Manmarziyaan' actress adds, “With Shah Rukh sir, what I was most looking forward to spend that time off-screen with him, where I can just sit in chat with him, because I love his personality beyond his films as well — the wit, the humor, the experience that he has, and the honesty with which he narrates his experiences. I wanted to hear those experiences that he’s gone through in those decades of creating what he has created.”

After announcing the film, Pannu took to Twitter and shared "it’s hard to make it till here, n it’s harder when u r all by yourself." Have a look at the Tweet here:

Yes it’s hard to make it till here, n it’s harder when u r all by yourself but then a superstar once said “अगर किसी चीज को शिद्दत से चाहो तो पूरी कायनात तुम्हे उससे मिलाने में लग जाती है” cheers to honesty, hard work and perseverance. Almost 10 साल लगे but finally “All is Well”😁 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 19, 2022

Talking about what she meant when she said ‘all by yourself’, the actor explains, “Sitting in Delhi, 10-12 years ago, I’d have possibly said to myself, ‘Yeh nahi hoga, yeh kaise ho sakta hai?’ At max, you’d be able to do a few noticeable films in your career and that’s about it... you forget about reaching this level. I have no one to pick up the phone and make a call [to a filmmaker] to and push my name [for a project]. So, the thrill of a person who could never even imagine this as a dream, and had this call come from Rajkumar Hirani himself... this is as clean, neat and credible way of getting something.”