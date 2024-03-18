SXSW 2024: Anne Hathaway, Gabrielle Union, Ella Rubin Charm Audiences At ‘The Idea Of You’ Premiere

The who’s who of showbiz came down for the film premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the South By Southwest Film Festival, which is more popularly known as SXSW. Celebs walked in and charmed the audiences at the premiere.
Nicholas Galitzine, Anne Hathaway, Ella Rubin, Gabrielle Union, Brent Bailey, Raymond Cham and many others were present for the film premiere. Here are a few glimpses from the gala evening of the film festival:
Nicholas Galitzine, left, and Anne Hathaway, center, arrive for the world premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Ella Rubin arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Brent Bailey arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Meg Millidge arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Anne Hathaway arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Gabrielle Union arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Raymond Cham arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Morgane Bensadoun arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.