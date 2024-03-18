Art & Entertainment

SXSW 2024: Anne Hathaway, Gabrielle Union, Ella Rubin Charm Audiences At ‘The Idea Of You’ Premiere

At the South By Southwest Film Festival, better known as SXSW, celebs from ‘The Idea Of You’ came down for the world premiere of the movie. Here are a few glimpses from the event.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
       
Anne Hathaway, Gabrielle Union, Ella Rubin Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

The who’s who of showbiz came down for the film premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the South By Southwest Film Festival, which is more popularly known as SXSW. Celebs walked in and charmed the audiences at the premiere.

Nicholas Galitzine, Anne Hathaway, Ella Rubin, Gabrielle Union, Brent Bailey, Raymond Cham and many others were present for the film premiere. Here are a few glimpses from the gala evening of the film festival:

Advertisement
‘The Idea Of You’ Film Premiere
‘The Idea Of You’ Film Premiere Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Nicholas Galitzine, left, and Anne Hathaway, center, arrive for the world premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement
‘The Idea Of You’ Film Premiere
‘The Idea Of You’ Film Premiere Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Ella Rubin arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

‘The Idea Of You’ Film Premiere
‘The Idea Of You’ Film Premiere Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Brent Bailey arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement
‘The Idea Of You’ Film Premiere
‘The Idea Of You’ Film Premiere Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Meg Millidge arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement
‘The Idea Of You’ Film Premiere
‘The Idea Of You’ Film Premiere Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Anne Hathaway arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement
‘The Idea Of You’ Film Premiere
‘The Idea Of You’ Film Premiere Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Gabrielle Union arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

‘The Idea Of You’ Film Premiere
‘The Idea Of You’ Film Premiere Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Raymond Cham arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

‘The Idea Of You’ Film Premiere
‘The Idea Of You’ Film Premiere Photo: Jack Plunkett
info_icon

Morgane Bensadoun arrives for the world premiere of ‘The Idea Of You’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement