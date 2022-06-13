Sriya Reddy: 'Suzhal - The Vortex' Is Going To Make History In Many Ways

Actress Sriya Reddy plays a cop called Regina in the eagerly-awaited investigative Tamil web series 'Suzhal- The Vortex' that is to be streamed on Prime Video. She believes the series is going to make history in many ways.

Disclosing what got her to be a part of the series, actress Sriya Reddy, who plays one of the pivotal roles in the series, said, "I hugely appreciate and respect Gayatri and Pushkar's work and of course had to accept the offer when they approached me. I absolutely loved their film 'Vikram Vedha' - the treatment and the narrative. I can imagine 'Suzhal - The Vortex' having the same touch.

"More than us being excited, it's a first for everybody. 'Suzhal' is going to make history in many ways. It is the first Tamil Original Series on OTT to have such a reach, across 240 countries and territories in over 30 languages!

"It is going to be crossing boundaries that nobody in the country has seen or heard of. The content is so tight and relatable that people all over the world will enjoy it, and resonate with and will be in awe, thinking, 'I didn't know that there was something like this'. I am thrilled that Amazon Prime Video sees potential in the show and is launching it at this scale."

She also added "We have seen films like 'Bahubali', 'Jai Bhim' - very strong content-oriented films, larger-than-life and crossing boundaries. I feel 'Suzhal' will be in a similar space. 'Bahubali' was strong. It was something nobody has ever seen. 'Jai Bhim' had strong content. The way Prime Video is promoting 'Suzhal', taking it and putting it on a fabulous canvas. I believe everybody will want to watch it. I can confidently say that 'Suzhal- The Vortex' will be pushing geographic and linguistic boundaries."

The web series, which is gearing up for its OTT release, promises to be as gripping and layered as it can be. Written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, 'Suzhal - The Vortex' features Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban. Releasing on June 17, the web series will be released in over 30 Indian and foreign languages.

[With Inputs From IANS]