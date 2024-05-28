'Pushpa 2' Second Song: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Sooseki' To Release On THIS Date, New Poster Out

The much-anticipated pan-India film of the year, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ has been generating considerable buzz on social media recently. In line with this excitement, the film’s creators unveiled the teaser poster for the second song from the movie, titled ‘Sooseki (The Couple Song).’
After the release of a captivating teaser and a successful first single titled ‘Pushpa Pushpa,’ the makers of the film are now preparing for the launch of the second single.
In anticipation of the song release tomorrow, May 29th, at 11:07 am, the film’s creators are sparing no effort to build excitement around its release, heightening everyone’s eagerness to witness the country’s favourite duo, Pushpa Raj and Srivalli. The makers unveiled a poster for the second single, further adding to the anticipation.
Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the song has garnered immense praise. In the poster, both the lead actors strike a romantic pose, hinting at a promising hit number. It appears to be a dance track, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release.
Earlier on May 23, the film’s creators revealed the announcement video for the second track. The song begins by celebrating Allu Arjun’s journey from an ordinary man to a renowned goon. With its catchy tune, the song is poised to dominate the music charts for days to come.
As for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ the ensemble cast includes Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap, and many others playing crucial roles, with Sanjay Dutt also likely to make a special appearance. Directed by Sukumar, the movie will be released on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, this year in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.