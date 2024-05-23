South Cinema

'Pushpa 2': Triptii Dimri Replaces Samantha Ruth Prabhu For A Special Song? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Triptii Dimri has replaced Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a special song in 'Pushpa 2.' Here's what we know so far.

Instagram
Triptii Dimri, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Pushpa 2’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The first movie of the franchise had a special song – ‘Oo Antava’- which was performed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The song broke all records and dominated the charts for a long time. Fans of the franchise are expecting a similar song by Prabhu in the sequel. However, a recent report has revealed that Triptii Dimri has replaced Prabhu for the special song in ‘Pushpa 2.’

As reported by Bollywood Now, ‘Pushpa 2’ makers have now roped in Triptii Dimri to star in a special song. Sharing the photo of Dimri and Allu Arjun, the news portal reported, “Triptii Dimri has been roped in to do a spicy dance number in Pushpa 2. How excited are you to see her with Allu Arjun?” The actress has been on a roll ever since she starred in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal.’

Take a look at the post here.

The news, however, has not been confirmed by the makers or the cast of ‘Pushpa 2.’ Neither has Dimri confirmed the news. But the report has gone viral, and fans have taken to social media to express their views. While one section of the fans are excited to see Dimri in a new avatar, another section of the fans are not happy with the decision. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Not perfect as Samantha she can do.” A second fan wrote, “Yeh kya karegi usmein?” A third fan commented, “Please tell me this a fake news.”

Directed by Sukumar, the final phase of shooting for ‘Pushpa 2’ is currently in progress. Earlier this year, the makers of ‘Pushpa 2’ unveiled the film's teaser on Arjun’s birthday. In the teaser, Arjun is seen in a saree with his face painted in blue and red hues. He adorns heavy traditional gold and flower jewellery and is seen beating up goons. Currently, the team is preparing to release the film’s second song, ‘Sooseki.’ This song is set to be released on May 29. On the other hand, the film is slated to release on August 15.  

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. New Driving Licence Rules From June 1st: No Need For Driving Tests At RTO
  2. Smart Power Meters Not Overcharging, ‘Check Meters’ To Be Installed For Comparison: Gujarat Govt
  3. Nifty Hits All-Time High, Sensex Climbs Over 800 Points
  4. Outlook News Wrap, May 23: Prajwal Revanna Gets Warning, Pune Porsche Crash Probe Advances & More Stories
  5. Brahmins Being Harassed Under BJP Govt In UP: Mayawati
Entertainment News
  1. Jacqueline Fernandez REVEALS The Worst Advice She Got From A Fellow Actor
  2. Shruti Haasan FINALLY Confirms Breakup With Santanu Hazarika: I Am Entirely Single, Willing To Mingle
  3. Kriti Sanon Shares Video Celebrating 10 Years In Bollywood, Calls It 'The Most Magical Decade' Of Her Life
  4. Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Shares Official Statement On His Health
  5. Bella Hadid, Demi Moore And Others Amp Up Their Fashion Game At Chopard’s Cannes Film Festival 2024 Party
Sports News
  1. Toni Kroos Retirement: Real Madrid Great Aiming To Go Out On A High In La Liga Farewell Party
  2. South Africa Tour Of West Indies: Squads, Schedule, Venue - All You Need To Know
  3. RR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Authorities Detain Suspect In Alleged Plot Targeting Olympic Torch Relay
  5. RCB Vs RR, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Bengaluru 'Needed A Push', Says Captain Faf After Defeat
World News
  1. New Portrait Of Kate Middleton Sparks Mixed Reactions Online
  2. American Airlines Backtracks After Blaming 9-Year-Old In Hidden Camera Incident
  3. India-Born Jaya Badiga Appointed Judge In Sacramento County Superior Court
  4. Srettha Thavisin Risks Suspension After Constitutional Court Accepts Petition Seeking Ouster of Thai PM
  5. 'Osama Bin Lager' Beer Sells Out In UK After Going Viral
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah, Rahul Takes Delhi Metro Ride
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Authorities Detain Suspect In Alleged Plot Targeting Olympic Torch Relay