Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, ‘Pushpa 2’ is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The first movie of the franchise had a special song – ‘Oo Antava’- which was performed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The song broke all records and dominated the charts for a long time. Fans of the franchise are expecting a similar song by Prabhu in the sequel. However, a recent report has revealed that Triptii Dimri has replaced Prabhu for the special song in ‘Pushpa 2.’
As reported by Bollywood Now, ‘Pushpa 2’ makers have now roped in Triptii Dimri to star in a special song. Sharing the photo of Dimri and Allu Arjun, the news portal reported, “Triptii Dimri has been roped in to do a spicy dance number in Pushpa 2. How excited are you to see her with Allu Arjun?” The actress has been on a roll ever since she starred in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal.’
The news, however, has not been confirmed by the makers or the cast of ‘Pushpa 2.’ Neither has Dimri confirmed the news. But the report has gone viral, and fans have taken to social media to express their views. While one section of the fans are excited to see Dimri in a new avatar, another section of the fans are not happy with the decision. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Not perfect as Samantha she can do.” A second fan wrote, “Yeh kya karegi usmein?” A third fan commented, “Please tell me this a fake news.”
Directed by Sukumar, the final phase of shooting for ‘Pushpa 2’ is currently in progress. Earlier this year, the makers of ‘Pushpa 2’ unveiled the film's teaser on Arjun’s birthday. In the teaser, Arjun is seen in a saree with his face painted in blue and red hues. He adorns heavy traditional gold and flower jewellery and is seen beating up goons. Currently, the team is preparing to release the film’s second song, ‘Sooseki.’ This song is set to be released on May 29. On the other hand, the film is slated to release on August 15.