'Pushpa 2': Is Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Postponed? Here's What We Know

Recently, a report in an entertainment portal left fans worried that 'Pushpa 2' might get postponed.

A still of Allu Arjun from 'Pushpa 2' teaser Photo: Instagram
'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of this year. It has been creating all the right buzz. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's leaked pics from the film's sets have already doubled the excitement among fans. The movie is supposed to hit the screens on August 15. Recently, a report in an entertainment portal left fans worried that the film might get postponed. The team has now reacted to these rumours.

Recently, Peeping Moon reported that editor Antony Ruben left 'Pushpa 2', giving date issues the reason behind his exit and Naveen Nooli might be taken on board to complete the editing. The report however stated that the release date would not change.

Now, a source close to the film's team told Hindustan Times that 'Pushpa 2' will be releasing on August 15 and that's a ''firm commitment.” Another source added, “Allu Arjun will complete shooting for the film this month, and by June, the rest of the shooting will be wrapped up. So there’s no possibility of the film being delayed.”

A still of Allu Arjun from 'Pushpa 2' teaser Photo: Instagram
When asked if the film’s editor had been changed, both sources stayed silent. One of the sources said, “It would be difficult to make changes in crew this late in the game,” but they didn't say anything on Antony.

In 'Pushpa 2', Allu, Rashmika, and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their respective roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The first instalment was a blockbuster and we are sure the second one will be a massive hit too. The teaser has already released and it received an overwhelming response.

The last leg of shooting of the Sukumar directorial is currently going on. Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika said that 'Pushpa 2' will be “bigger" than ever. She added, ''We gave some madness in the first film, in part 2, we know we have a responsibility because people have so much expectation from the film. We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that''.

