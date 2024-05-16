Bhushan Kumar Confirms Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri Will Star In Romantic Movie By Anurag Basu

Actor Kartik Aaryan has an interesting line-up of films in his kitty. He is currently in the news for his upcoming movie, 'Chandu Champion'. Kartik will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which also stars Triptii Dimri opposite him. Both will be sharing the same screen space in yet another flick. Producer Bhushan Kumar, in a recent interview, confirmed a romantic movie starring Kartik and Triptii. He also said that the film will be helmed by Anurag Basu.
Earlier, it was reported that Kartik and Triptii would star in Anurag Basu's 'Aashiqui 3'. In an interview with Zoom, Bhushan clarified they are not making 'Aashiqui 3' right now but are working on another movie which they are starting in July. It will be directed by Anurag Basu.
He further said, “The name Aashiqui is not there for this film. When we were making Aashiqui 3, it was not working out. So, now we are making another romantic movie which Anurag dada is directing. Kartik and Triptii are a part of it.”
For the unversed, T-Series had earlier clarified they are not associated in the production of 'Aashiqui 3'. Their statement read: “If and when Aashiqui 3 is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films/Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise, shall produce it jointly only. We categorically deny any ongoing rumours suggesting that Aashiqui 3 is being produced under a different title by T-Series. Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise."
Meanwhile, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is currenty on floors. The horror comedy is in the final leg of production. The film also stars Vidya Balan as the OG Manjulika. The movie is said to be released on Diwali 2024.
Apart from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik has Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion'. The posters of the biographical sports drama have created excitement among fans. It is based on the life and struggles of India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.
Triptii who became 'National Crush' after 'Animal', will also be seen in 'Bad Newz' with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.