Bhushan Kumar Confirms Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri Will Star In Romantic Movie By Anurag Basu

For the unversed, T-Series had earlier clarified they are not associated in the production of 'Aashiqui 3'. Their statement read: “If and when Aashiqui 3 is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films/Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise, shall produce it jointly only. We categorically deny any ongoing rumours suggesting that Aashiqui 3 is being produced under a different title by T-Series. Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise."