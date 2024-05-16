After much ado, Kartik Aaryan unveiled the first look poster of his most awaited project - ‘Chandu Champion.’ The poster showed the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. Aaryan underwent a massive physical transformation for his role in the film. Recently, he dropped another poster which has left his fans stunned. As fans wait for more details about the film, a recent report has revealed that the actor will unveil the trailer of his film on May 18 in his hometown.