After much ado, Kartik Aaryan unveiled the first look poster of his most awaited project - ‘Chandu Champion.’ The poster showed the actor in a never-before-seen avatar. Aaryan underwent a massive physical transformation for his role in the film. Recently, he dropped another poster which has left his fans stunned. As fans wait for more details about the film, a recent report has revealed that the actor will unveil the trailer of his film on May 18 in his hometown.
As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan is set to launch the trailer of ‘Chandu Champion’ on May 18. The actor will unveil the trailer of the film in his hometown, Gwalior. The producers, Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan have agreed to launch the trailer amidst Aaryan’s hometown crowd.
The actor’s distinctive appearance in both the posters of the film has captured widespread attention and has ignited excitement all around. The unveiling of the first poster has caused a stir on social media and within the film industry. Fans and audiences are showering love on the poster as they eagerly wait for the release of the trailer. For Aaryan, this marks a special return to his roots in Gwalior after a prolonged absence.
Earlier reports have revealed that the actor has undergone a massive physical transformation for his role in ‘Chandu Champion.’ He learned boxing and even gave up sweets for his role. Multiple sources have reported that the movie draws inspiration from the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming. Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set to release on June 14.