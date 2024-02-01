Kartik Aaryan has undergone a major physical transformation for his upcoming film, Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’. The actor reportedly underwent ”more than a year of intense preparation” for his part, and as expected, he had to give up his favourite delicacies to get into the shape and skin of his character.
Watch: Kartik Aaryan Reveals He Hasn’t Had Sugar For A Year As He Wraps Up ‘Chandu Champion’
Kartik Aaryan went under rigorous preparation for more than a year for his film ‘Chandu Champion’.
Finally, when the film’s shoot wrapped up on Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan enjoyed his cheat meal in the form of his favourite Rasmalai after a year. The actor shared a video on Instagram and it featured Kabir Khan and the rest of the crew celebrating together. The filmmaker is heard saying, “Ye body ab hamari hai,” and Kartik revealed how he had given up sugar for a year to get in shape.
He captioned the video as, “This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory ! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion. And it couldn’t have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai – from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me… you have been a profound inspiration Sir! @kabirkhankk ❤️ #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala 🤗 #ItsAWrap #FeelingSad #FeelingGuilty #ChanduChampion #14thJune2024.”
Kabir’s wife Mini Mathur reacted to the clip by posting, “Mubarak ho!!! Arre samosa nahin khaya?❤️❤️❤️”
One of Kartik’s fan pages also shared, “This journey have been the most challenging and enduring! To see you in the big screen in uniform & doing something completely different will be a treat to the audience! When @kartikaaryan does something he always aces it! I cant imagine how humongous this movie is going to be! Can’t wait to watch our CHAMPION in cinema on 14JUNE 2024 #ChanduChampion ❤️.” Another fan commented, “My mouth is watering watching this!! 😂 well done, can’t wait to watch it, Champion!”
Meanwhile, the first look of Kartik’s ‘Chandu Champion’ was unveiled in August 2023. On the occasion of Republic Day, Kartik shared another photo from the film, and wrote, “Being a Champion is in every Indian’s blood… Jai Hind 🇮🇳Happy Republic Day ❤️#ChanduChampion.”
‘Chandu Champion’ is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.