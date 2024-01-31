Kartik Aaryan is one of those actors in Bollywood who has come a long way without having a Godfather. He has delivered several hits and managed to rule the hearts of his fans. Today, he has no dearth of fans all across the nation. They are now eagerly waiting for Kartik's next big film, 'Chandu Champion' which is true story based on the life of freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar who became the first Paralympic gold medalist from India.