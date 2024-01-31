Kartik Aaryan is one of those actors in Bollywood who has come a long way without having a Godfather. He has delivered several hits and managed to rule the hearts of his fans. Today, he has no dearth of fans all across the nation. They are now eagerly waiting for Kartik's next big film, 'Chandu Champion' which is true story based on the life of freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar who became the first Paralympic gold medalist from India.
Kartik Aaryan’s Incredible Transformation For 'Chandu Champion' Leaves Arjuna Awardee Virdhawal Khade 'Amazed'
Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion'. Kartik's transformation has surprised everyone including Indian swimmer and Arjuna Awardee Virdhawal Khade.
Kartik has underwent a massive transformation for his role and we have got glimpses of it in the BTS stills shared by the actor. His transformation has also left sportsperson and Arjuna Awardee Virdhawal Khade stunned and he is 'amazed' to see Kartik's new avatar. Khade was all praise for Kartik.
Virdhawal Khade, taking to his Instagram handle, dropped a picture posing with Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan. In the pic, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor was seen in a black shirt with first few buttons open. On one side, there was Khade and Kabir clicked the selfie. Virdhawal is also part of the film and he thanked Kabir for giving him the opportunity. However, the Indian swimmer clarified that he is not acting in it.
Virdhawal Khade wrote in the caption, “Super thrilled to be a part of #chanduchampion! Thank you @kabirkhankk boss for having me involved in my first #bollywood experience! Still feels like a dream! (No I am not acting in it ) Amazed by the progress @kartikaaryan has made in the past 8-10 months! Shocked and happy as well about the fact that he has made me feel unfit and a little fat. Can’t wait to watch #chanduchampion on the big screen soon!"
Chandu Champion is slated to release on June 14, 2024. It is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Apart from 'Chandu Champion', Kartik will also be seen in 'Aashiqui 3' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.