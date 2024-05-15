Art & Entertainment

'Chandu Champion': Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation Will Wow You In The First-Look Poster

Kartik Aaryan's first look in Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion' is out now. The film is set to release on June 14.

Instagram
Kartik Aaryan in 'Chandu Champion' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Fans of Kartik Aaryan were eagerly awaiting the poster reveal of his upcoming movie ‘Chandu Champion.’ And now, taking to his Instagram account, the actor himself has unveiled the first look of the film, and it will surely make your jaw drop because of his physical transformation.

On Wednesday morning, Kartik Aaryan shared the first poster of the Kabir Khan-directorial. The poster depicts him sprinting on a racetrack, clad in a red-coloured langot with his body covered entirely in mud. His diligent gym routines and dietary discipline are very evident, showcasing his chiseled physique. The text on the poster reads, “The man who refused to surrender.”

Sharing this poster, the actor captioned it, “Champion Aa Raha Hai...Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career.” Take a look at it right here:

Fans took to the comments section to heap praise on the poster. One commented, “Can’t believe this is YOUU!” Another simply stated, “THE TRANSFORMATION.” A third one said, “So intense, you’re going to kill it.”

About a day ago, the actor gave a sneak peek of the film’s first poster on social media. However, his mischievous furry companion, Katori, unexpectedly interrupted his promotional activities. Katori playfully joined in the promotion by tearing apart the poster, leading to a delay in its launch. “Aaj se promotion ka shubharambh hona tha lekin Katori ne poster hi phaad dia. Ab kal hi ayega poster,” the caption read.

Under the direction of Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ delves into the narrative of a sportsman’s unwavering resilience and determination. Kartik Aaryan assumes the role of the titular character in this forthcoming film. According to reports, the film draws inspiration from the life of Murlikant Petkar, hailed as India’s first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming.

The film is set to grace the silver screens on June 14.

