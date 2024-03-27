Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan Endured 14 Months Of Boxing Training For ‘Chandu Champion’

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming sports drama 'Chandu Champion', underwent boxing training for 14 months for his part in the film. The actor plays a Paralympic gold medalist in the film.

To get into the skin of the character, Kartik followed a strict fitness regime in which he shed 20 kgs and completely gave up on sugar as a part of a tailored diet.

The film’s canvas is also quite huge as it has been shot across India and the UK. In India, the film has been shot in Wai village of Maharashtra, Kashmir and in the UK it has been shot in London.

This is the first time the actor has stepped into such a physically demanding role, given that it’s based on Murlikant Petkar.

'Chandu Champion' is directed by Kabir Khan, who is known for films like ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘New York’ and ‘83’. The film also marks Kartik’s reunion with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their last successful collaboration over ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set to arrive in cinemas on June 14, 2024.

