Art & Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Showcases New Hookstep For Song 'Sooseki' In 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Teaser

After giving the viral hookstep in the song 'Saami Saami' from 'Pushpa: The Rise', actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to showcase her dancing prowess with another catchy step in the upcoming track 'Sooseki' in the second instalment of the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' as per the teaser.