Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR

Renowned filmmaker Omar Lulu, who has directed various Malayalam movies, now faces grave allegations of sexual assault levelled by a young actress. She claims that he exploited their friendship and the prospect of a role in a film to repeatedly violate her. The initial report was filed with the Kochi City Police, and the investigation now resides with the Nedumbassery Police for further investigation.
An Ernakulam Rural police officer stated on Tuesday that an inquiry has been initiated following the registration of an FIR against the director, prompted by the complaint of the victim. He noted that the complaint was submitted to the Kochi City police commissioner, and upon the FIR lodged, jurisdiction over the case was transferred to the Nedumbassery police station under the Ernakulam Rural police, as the alleged crime occurred within its jurisdiction.
Currently residing in Kochi, the actress claims that Lulu subjected her to multiple instances of sexual abuse between January and April, occurring at different places. The police have reportedly gathered a detailed recollection of these distressing events from her. Additionally, it’s important to note that she had previously acted in a movie directed by him.
Lulu has vehemently refuted the accusations, asserting that they stem from personal vendettas and ulterior motives of exploiting him. He maintains that his association with the actress was consensual and highlighted that the complaint arose from resentment following the end of their relationship. Meanwhile, the Nedumbassery police are preparing to interrogate Lulu regarding these allegations.
The director has been charged under IPC Section 376 (punishment for rape), the official told PTI. The police refused to disclose further details of the case.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, the director has ‘Bad Boyz’ in the pipeline, starring Rahman, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Sheelu Abraham. The movie is currently in the production phase.