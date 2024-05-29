South Cinema

Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR

Kerala police have registered a rape case against film director Omar Lulu based on a woman's complaint.

Wikipedia
Omar Lulu Photo: Wikipedia
info_icon

Renowned filmmaker Omar Lulu, who has directed various Malayalam movies, now faces grave allegations of sexual assault levelled by a young actress. She claims that he exploited their friendship and the prospect of a role in a film to repeatedly violate her. The initial report was filed with the Kochi City Police, and the investigation now resides with the Nedumbassery Police for further investigation.

An Ernakulam Rural police officer stated on Tuesday that an inquiry has been initiated following the registration of an FIR against the director, prompted by the complaint of the victim. He noted that the complaint was submitted to the Kochi City police commissioner, and upon the FIR lodged, jurisdiction over the case was transferred to the Nedumbassery police station under the Ernakulam Rural police, as the alleged crime occurred within its jurisdiction.

Currently residing in Kochi, the actress claims that Lulu subjected her to multiple instances of sexual abuse between January and April, occurring at different places. The police have reportedly gathered a detailed recollection of these distressing events from her. Additionally, it’s important to note that she had previously acted in a movie directed by him.

Lulu has vehemently refuted the accusations, asserting that they stem from personal vendettas and ulterior motives of exploiting him. He maintains that his association with the actress was consensual and highlighted that the complaint arose from resentment following the end of their relationship. Meanwhile, the Nedumbassery police are preparing to interrogate Lulu regarding these allegations.

The director has been charged under IPC Section 376 (punishment for rape), the official told PTI. The police refused to disclose further details of the case.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the director has ‘Bad Boyz’ in the pipeline, starring Rahman, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Sheelu Abraham. The movie is currently in the production phase.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  3. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  4. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  5. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress