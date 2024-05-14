South Cinema

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth 'Cheated On Each Other', Claims Singer Suchitra

On January 17, 2022, Dhanush announced on social media that he and Aishwarya Rajinikanth are separating after 18 years of marriage.

Instagram
Aishwarya Rajinikanth And Dhanush Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On January 17, 2022, actor Dhanush announced on social media that he and Aishwarya Rajinikanth are separating after 18 years of marriage. They had also officially filed for divorce at the Chennai family court. Dhanush and Aishwarya made such a great couple but the reason of their separation was not revealed. However, singer Suchitra, in an interview, has made a shocking claim.

In an interview with YouTube channel Kumudam, Suchitra was discussing scandals where she alleged that Dhanush and Aishwarya had ‘cheated on each other’ in their marriage. Suchitra, who is at loggerheads with Dhanush also claimed that the estranged couple would even go on dates with other people. She also called Aishwarya a bad mother but Dhanush is fulfilling his duties as a doting father.

She said, “Aishwaryaa is accusing Dhanush of cheating on her but that is what she has also done throughout the marriage. That is double standards, no? Aishwaryaa has cheated on Dhanush, Dhanush has cheated on Aishwaryaa. They’ve been a couple who have been systematically cheating on each other.''

“They have had small flings. They have sat at the bar and had drinks with the person they are dating,'' said the singer. When the host said that going on dates is a normal thing, Suchitra questioned, “When you’re in a marriage, will you go on a date?”

Last month, Dhanush and Aishwarya filed for the divorce mutually. HT quoted a source saying, “They have officially filed for a divorce in Chennai. They have not been staying together since separation and were focusing on healing from the split. Now, they have felt the need to move on in life, which is why they have filed for a divorce''.

“There is not going to be a fight in court for divorce or any mud slinging. They both have made peace with the turn of events in their life, and accepted that they can’t be together. They have respect for each other. It’s going to be an amicable process,” the source added.

