Bad Girl OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Anjali Sivaraman Starrer Coming-Of-Age Drama Online

Bad Girl OTT Release Date Confirmed: Anjali Sivaraman starrer controversial film will make its OTT debut next month.

  • Anjali Sivaraman-starrer Bad Girl will make its OTT debut next month

  • The coming-of-age drama is produced by Vetri Maaran and presented by Anurag Kashyap

  • It was released in theatres on September 5, 2025

Tamil film Bad Girl, which had a theatrical release on September 5, will arrive on OTT soon. The film has been directed by Varsha Bharath, produced by Vetri Maaran and presented by Anurag Kashyap. Anjali Sivaraman-starrer will make its digital debut next month. If you missed watching the coming-of-age drama in theatres, you can now watch it on OTT. Here's when and where you can stream Bad Girl online.

When is Bad Girl movie releasing on OTT?

Bad Girl will start streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar from November 4, 2025. The official announcement was made by the streamer through its social media handle.

Sharing a poster of the film, the streamer wrote, "Some stories are too ‘bad’ to ignore ✌🏽#BadGirl streaming from November 4 only on JioHotstar (sic)."

It will be available to watch in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Bad Girl movie controversy

The film received flak when the teaser was released in January. It faced criticism for allegedly showing the Brahmin community in a negative light. The movie is about a young girl, Ramya, from a Brahmin family, who disobeys her parents, resorts to alcohol and smoking and gets into intimate relationships with strangers. She is labelled as a "bad girl". The film shows her emotional journey to self-acceptance, and discovering her inner strength while navigating love, relationships, tradition and societal pressures and expectations.

Apart from Anjali Sivaraman, the film also starred Shanthi Priya, Saranya Ravichandran, Hridhu Haroon, TeeJay Arunasalam and Sashank Bommireddipalli, among others.

Bad Girl won several awards at various film festivals. It bagged the NETPAC (Network for the promotion of Asian Cinema) Award for Best Asian Film at the International Film Festival in Rotterdam and the Young Jury Award for Best Feature Film at the Cinema Jove - Valencia International Film Festival.

