Bad Girl OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Anjali Sivaraman Starrer Coming-Of-Age Drama Online

Bad Girl movie controversy

The film received flak when the teaser was released in January. It faced criticism for allegedly showing the Brahmin community in a negative light. The movie is about a young girl, Ramya, from a Brahmin family, who disobeys her parents, resorts to alcohol and smoking and gets into intimate relationships with strangers. She is labelled as a "bad girl". The film shows her emotional journey to self-acceptance, and discovering her inner strength while navigating love, relationships, tradition and societal pressures and expectations.