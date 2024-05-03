Actress Sonali Bendre has returned to 'The Broken News 2' after two years, She has reprised her character Amina, a journalist with ethics and values. Sonali has been getting rave reviews for her performance. In 2022, Sonali made her digital debut with 'The Broken News'.
Sonali, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Aag' in 1994, was one of the successful actors of the 90s. At that time, nasty things were written about the actors in various tabloids and magazines. Especially, the female actors were shamed, panned, shamed, and there were nasty remarks. This yellow journalism affected career of several actors in the past.
Sonali was also victim of the yellow journalism. In an interview with News18 Showsha, the actress opened up on link-up rumours with her male actors back in the day how they grabbed the headlines.
She shared, “Gossips and newsmakers jumping to conclusions – be it about who you’re seeing or the affairs you’re having or even the fights you’re having with your co-stars – come under the gamut of ‘where did that come from?’ And most of the time, such things that were written about me weren’t true at all.”
The 'Sarfarosh' actress also revealed that in the nineties, producers used to intentionally sell such rumours to the newsmakers to create more buzz surrounding their films. She also said that nowadays actors are asked if they would want link-up rumours with their co-actors or not. ''During my time, we weren’t even asked and those gossips would just be out there to promote the film and the actors had no choice,'' added Sonali.
Bendre also said that there was a motive to link the lead pair up just to be in news and she found these things strange.
Sonali also said that back in the day, the strong financial background of an actor mattered a lot. She was asked to build a narrative of belonging to a rich family. But she didn't lie about her middle-class background.