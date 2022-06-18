Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shriya Pilgaonkar: Don't Want To Give People A Chance To Stereotype Me

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar says that she's here to showcase her versatility through her performances and is consciously seeking projects that prevent her from being stereotyped.

Shriya Pilgaonkar: Don't Want To Give People A Chance To Stereotype Me
Bollywood actress Shriya Pilgaonkar Instagram/@shriya.pilgaonkar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 10:17 am

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar says that she's here to showcase her versatility through her performances and is consciously seeking projects that prevent her from being stereotyped.

Pilgaonkar says: "It feels surreal at this point that both my shows 'Guilty Minds' and 'The Broken News' have got such critical appreciation and love from the viewers. This truly is an exciting, new phase in my career and I have nothing but gratitude for the love and appreciation coming my way. It means a lot to receive messages, especially from young girls who have been inspired by the characters of Kashaf and Radha. I've never taken this for granted."

She added: "After playing a forensics expert, a lawyer, and a news reporter, I am now doing a comedy-drama 'Taaza Khabar' with Bhuvan Bam where I play a sex worker. It's unlike anything I've done before which is super exciting."

"There's another film coming up which is a romantic comedy of sorts. I want to continue to challenge myself and don't want to give people a chance to stereotype me in any way which is why I am consciously seeking out different genres and characters. I also want to explore more films."

She awaits the release of 'Crackdown' Season 2, 'Taaza Khabar', a romantic comedy, and a few exciting titles.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shriya Pilgaonkar Bollywood Bollywood Actress Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar Crackdown Season 2 Taaza Khabar Bhuvan Bam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Is There A Petrol, Diesel shortage in India? 

Is There A Petrol, Diesel shortage in India? 

India’s Goa, Goa’s Portugal: Bonds Of History As Strong As Before

India’s Goa, Goa’s Portugal: Bonds Of History As Strong As Before