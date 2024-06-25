Art & Entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha On Trolling Against Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: My Daughter Has Done Nothing Illegal

Shatrughan Sinha has now reacted to a protest march in Patna against Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding.

Shatrughan Sinha On Trolling Against Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: My Daughter Has Done Nothing Illegal
Actors, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, got married on Sunday, June 23, in the presence of their family and friends. After their wedding, the couple posted photos of the civil ceremony but switched off comments on Instagram. Since then, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been facing trolling on social media.

In fact, a protest march was organised in Sonakshi’s father Shatrughan Sinha’s native state Bihar. Several people have called their interfaith marriage ‘love jihad’, and asked Sonakshi not to visit the state capital. The protest, which was organised by a fringe organisation called Hindu Shiv Bhawani Sena, further asked Shatrughan Sinha to change the names of his son, Luv and Kussh. 

Now finally, the veteran actor has reacted to the hate that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been getting since they tied the knot, and asked people to ‘get a life’. He talked about the Sonakshi and Zaheer wedding, and told Times Now, “A wedding is a very personal decision between two people; no one has the right to interfere or comment. To all the protestors I say – go, get a life. Do something useful with your life. Aur kucch nahi kehna (I have nothing else to say)”.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal at their civil wedding.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal at their civil wedding. Photo: Instagram
He further added how Anand Bakshi has written about such professional protestors, ‘Kucch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. “To this I would like to add, ‘Kehne waale agar bekar, bekaam-kaaj ke ho to kehna hi kaam ban jata hai (For unemployed people, this is all the work they have).’ My daughter has done nothing illegal or unconstitutional,” Sinha signed off.

Earlier too, he had defended Sonakshi’s decision for an interfaith marriage, and said that just like every father, he was also waiting for this moment when his daughter is given to her chosen groom. “My daughter looks most happy with Zaheer. Unki jodi salamat rahe. 44 years ago, Shatrughan Sinha married a very successful, very beautiful, very talented girl of his choice, Poonam Sinha. Now it is Sonakshi’s turn to marry the boy of her choice,” he had said.

