The actor continued, “I don’t like this campy thing. I feel that people who want to creatively collaborate with each other, should. People who are comfortable with each other, should. But that doesn’t mean you diss other people or put other people down or you close the doors to other people. And I think that that’s something that does happen in this fraternity. I hate being bullied, and I didn’t have the confidence as a kid, as a teenager, and as a young adult. But now, if you try to bully me, I will bully you right back. So, I hate the bully, I bully the bully. This is no filter, Shahid.”