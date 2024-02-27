Art & Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor Calls Out Camp Culture In Bollywood, Recalls His Experience: I Was Treated Badly For A Very Long Time

Shahid Kapoor talked about the prevalent camp culture in Bollywood. He mentioned how he had a tough time initially because he did not belong to any camp.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 27, 2024

Shahid Kapoor Photo: Instagram
Shahid Kapoor recently celebrated his 43rd birthday. The actor recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s show – ‘No Filter Neha.’ During his appearance on the show, the actor lashed out at the camp culture that is prevalent in Bollywood. He talked about how the industry does not accept outsiders easily.

Speaking to Neha Dhupia, Shahid Kapoor talked about how difficult entering the film industry is for people who have no connections whatsoever in the industry. The actor recalled his own experience and said how he had a difficult time because he was not a part of any camp. He said, “Maybe I don’t have the qualities to be a campy person. I was from Delhi; I came to Mumbai, and I was not accepted in my class. I was the outsider because my accent was different, I had a Delhi accent. I was badly treated for a very long time.”

The actor continued, “I don’t like this campy thing. I feel that people who want to creatively collaborate with each other, should. People who are comfortable with each other, should. But that doesn’t mean you diss other people or put other people down or you close the doors to other people. And I think that that’s something that does happen in this fraternity. I hate being bullied, and I didn’t have the confidence as a kid, as a teenager, and as a young adult. But now, if you try to bully me, I will bully you right back. So, I hate the bully, I bully the bully. This is no filter, Shahid.”

Throughout his career, the actor has worked with different filmmakers and has managed to carve a niche for himself. The actor was last seen in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ alongside Kriti Sanon. The movie made Rs 120 crore at the box office.

