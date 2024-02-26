Actor Shahid Kapoor turned a year older on February 25. Fans showered him with birthday wishes and love on his special day. On Monday, Shahid's wife Mira Rajput wished him with a romantic post. She shared a picture of both where they were seen smiling and the other two pictures are of the sun set and the moon rising. The pics seem to be from one of their vacations.
To mark Shahid Kapoor's 43rd birthday, Mira shared a post that she captioned, ''Happy Birthday to my sun & moon ❤️'' and added, ''Beautiful Piscean Sun and the full Virgo Moon. The universe shines on you 😘''.
Have a look at Mira Rajput's birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor.
On Shahid Kapoor's birthday, his industry friends including Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra and Jackky Bhagnani, among others wished him on social media.
Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. Despite a huge age gap, they are going strong in their married life.
Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, Shahid addressed the 14-year age gap between him and Mira. He had said, "When I met her, she was just 20 and I was 34. First of all, I thought she was too young. I was semi-embarrassed at that time. But once we started talking, she was very mature and very sure of herself.”
He added, "You go through so many different phases and you grow together. Children happen and as we enter different phases, we will see each other and the relationship growing and evolving. You have to navigate it a little once in a while. You have to always be collaborative about the process. You will go through phases you don’t get each other and you will have to sit down and understand each other. Once you cross that phase, you are so much stronger."
On the work front, he was recently seen in the romantic comedy, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' opposite Kriti Sanon. Shahid will be next seen in 'Deva', co-starring Pooja Hegde and Kubbra Sait.