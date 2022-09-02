Seema Sajdeh Talks To Son Nirvaan About Divorce With Sohail Khan: It’s Actually Very Complicated

Seema Sajdeh, who was earlier married to Sohail Khan, will next be seen in the new season of Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. During the show, she will be seen speaking about her divorce to her son Nirvaan Khan, during an instance when she changes the ‘Khan’ nameplate from outside her house to a nameplate that reads her and her sons’ names.

Seeing that, Nirvaan tells her that this is a family of four for him and by naming just three people on the nameplate, she is removing one person’s name. He says, “It’s a little unnecessary. It doesn’t need to be done.” To which, Seema says that she has had a“long think” about the same. “It doesn’t discount the fact that we are always going to be family but at the same time Nirvaan, I am also at a point in my life where I feel that I have to put one foot ahead. I am neither here nor there at the moment,” she says.

Seema further says that she is also accepting that her kids won’t have the same last name and talks about moving on in life. “A big part of me not moving ahead is you,” she tells the camera, and adds, “I know this is a new chapter in my life and I don’t know how it is going to be. It is actually very complicated.”

In a later episode, Maheep Kapoor asks Seema how she is dealing with everything and she tells her, “I am in a happy place. In a peaceful space. As long as my children are happy and we are one unit, I don’t need anyone. We are a riot. I am always the single one and there are always couples around me but I have never felt it. At the age of 45 now, I am managing myself and I cannot tell you how empowering it is. Till you are not alone, you don’t realise the strength that you have inside.” Seema adds, “Because you know, people talk and they can keep talking because they are not living my life.”

‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ revolves around the lives of Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari.