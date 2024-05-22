Art & Entertainment

'Savi' Trailer Review: Divya Khossla Shines In Extraordinary Journey Of Saving Her Husband; Anil Kapoor Nails His Part

'Savi' Trailer: The mystery thriller stars Divya Khossla, Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Abhinay Deo, it is all set to hit the screens on May 31.

Instagram
'Savi' trailer Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The much-anticipated trailer of 'Savi' was unveiled yesterday, May 21. The film stars Divya Khossla, Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor among others. Abhinay Deo has directed the mystery thriller. The posters and first video teaser have already created curiosity among audiences. Now, as the trailer was dropped, it has heightened the excitement and cinephiles are eager to unravel the mysteries in the film's narrative.

Divya Khossla plays the lead character. She plays a housewife, Savi who is forced to be a criminal to save her husband (Harshvardhan Rane) who is imprisoned for a murder which he didn't commit. Will Savi be able to succeed in her mission to get her husband out of jail? Well, that will be uncovered when the film releases on May 31.

The 1-minute,e 52-second trailer opens with Savi confessing on camera that she is a criminal and says that's not the whole truth. Then it shows how her husband was arrested for an alleged murder. It seems there has been some conspiracy to trap him.

We just get some glimpses of Anil and Harshvardhan in 'Savi's trailer. Kapoor is seen donning various looks and he as an accomplice of Savi, helps her in rescuing her husband trapped in the jail.

'Savi' is a new genre for Divya and we will be seeing her in a never-seen-before-avatar. We have seen her mostly in goody-to-shoe characters. She nailed it in the trailer but we have to wait and watch if she does justice to her role in the entire film or not.

For Anil and Harshvardhan, the genre is not new. They have earlier featured in mystery thrillers. Anil shone in it with his various looks. Let's see what Rane has to offer new with his role as a prisoner.

Watch 'Savi' trailer here.

'Savi' is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, under the banners of Vishesh Films and T-Series.

