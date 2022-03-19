Sanjay Dutt 'Deeply Saddened' At The Death Of ‘Torbaaz’ Director's Son

Director Girish Malik’s son Mannan who was 17-years-old died on Friday (March 18) evening after falling from the fifth floor of their home in Mumbai’s Andheri. Filmmaker Puneet Singh and Malik's partner in Torbaaz had earlier confirmed the incident. Rahul Mittra, who was the producer of 'Torbaaz', condoled the death and said that he was 'non-plussed' after he came to know about the incident. He also added that actor Sanjay Dutt was 'deeply saddened too.

Mannan reportedly had returned home after playing Holi. After his fall, he was immediately taken to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. However, he didn't survive. The incident happened around 5 pm.

Malik directed Dutt-starrer Torbaaz’. Speaking with Times of India, 'Torbaaz' producer said, “I am non-plussed to learn about the unfortunate incident and just informed Sanju who’s deeply saddened too. We are shocked beyond words. I had met Mannan a couple of times along with Girish during the making of ‘Torbaaz’ and found him to be very talented & a boy of promise. May God give Girish and the entire family strength to cope up with this irreversible loss. My heartfelt condolences."

As per the report, Malik’s partner in ‘Torbaaz’, Singh had earlier confirmed the news. “Mr Malik’s son has passed away but I cannot say anything at the moment about what exactly happened. We are not in a state to speak.”

Malik made his directional debut with ‘Jal’ in 2013. He is known for ‘Jal’ (2013), ‘Torbaaz’ (2020), and ‘Mann Vs Khan’ (2021).