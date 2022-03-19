Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt 'Deeply Saddened' At The Death Of ‘Torbaaz’ Director's Son

Actor Sanjay Dutt was 'deeply saddened' at the death of 'Torbaaz' director Girish Malik's son who was 17-years-old died on Friday evening after falling from the fifth floor of their home.

Sanjay Dutt 'Deeply Saddened' At The Death Of ‘Torbaaz’ Director's Son
Sanjay Dutt, Girish Malik Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 12:04 pm

Director Girish Malik’s son Mannan who was 17-years-old died on Friday (March 18) evening after falling from the fifth floor of their home in Mumbai’s Andheri. Filmmaker Puneet Singh and Malik's partner in Torbaaz had earlier confirmed the incident. Rahul Mittra, who was the producer of 'Torbaaz', condoled the death and said that he was 'non-plussed' after he came to know about the incident. He also added that actor Sanjay Dutt was 'deeply saddened too.

Mannan reportedly had returned home after playing Holi. After his fall, he was immediately taken to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. However, he didn't survive. The incident happened around 5 pm.

Related stories

After 'KGF 2', Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon To Be Seen In 'Ghudchadi'

Suniel Shetty On Working With Sanjay Dutt After 12 Years: It Will Be Cool And Casual

Sanjay Dutt And Suniel Shetty To Collaborate Again After Years For A Comedy Project

Malik directed Dutt-starrer Torbaaz’. Speaking with Times of India, 'Torbaaz' producer said, “I am non-plussed to learn about the unfortunate incident and just informed Sanju who’s deeply saddened too. We are shocked beyond words. I had met Mannan a couple of times along with Girish during the making of ‘Torbaaz’ and found him to be very talented & a boy of promise. May God give Girish and the entire family strength to cope up with this irreversible loss. My heartfelt condolences."

As per the report, Malik’s partner in ‘Torbaaz’, Singh had earlier confirmed the news. “Mr Malik’s son has passed away but I cannot say anything at the moment about what exactly happened. We are not in a state to speak.”

Malik made his directional debut with ‘Jal’ in 2013. He is known for ‘Jal’ (2013), ‘Torbaaz’ (2020), and ‘Mann Vs Khan’ (2021).

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood News Film Director Producer Death Bollywood Movies Actor/Actress Sanjay Dutt Girish Malik Rahul Mittra Puneet Singh Mumbai India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IHCL Signs A Vivanta Hotel In Nashik

IHCL Signs A Vivanta Hotel In Nashik

Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni, Jadeja, Moeen Jewels In CSK Crown

Chennai Super Kings: Dhoni, Jadeja, Moeen Jewels In CSK Crown