Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan made headlines when it was announced that these two actors are set to star in ‘Citadel.’ Fans have been excited to see them together because this would mark the first time they are sharing screen space. Sharing an update, Samantha Prabhu shared a picture where the actors are looking at the final cut of the show and they are excited.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Varun Dhawan Catch A Glimpse Of 'Citadel', Fans Cannot Contain Their Excitement
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a post where she is watching 'Citadel' with Varun Dhawan. Fans are excited to see them together in this Raj & DK directorial.
Taking to her Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a series of pictures. In one picture, she is spotted with Varun Dhawan and the crew of ‘Citadel’ as they look at a laptop screen. Another picture shows Varun Dhawan and Samantha looking diligently at the screen. A third picture includes a selfie with the crew.
Sharing these pictures, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Finally, we got to watch something… And we are like (star eye emoji).” Her post has fetched over 322K likes. Take a look at the pictures here.
Fans have spammed the comment section by mentioning how excited they are to see this fresh couple on screen. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Can’t wait to witness VarunSam on screen.” A second fan wrote, “Oooooh can’t wait for this!!” A third fan commented, “It’s getting exciting, can’t wait to watch you in citadel Sam.”
Directed by Raj & DK, ‘Citadel’ is the Indian version of the show that was created by the Russo Brothers. The original show starred Priyanka Chopra in a pivotal role. Reacting to this adaptation, Priyanka Chopra had earlier said, “Raj and DK are so amazing, so talented and they’ll bring their own spin to the Indian installment. So, I’m very excited.” She also revealed that the storylines are connected. The show will feature Varun Dhawan in some jaw-dropping action sequences.