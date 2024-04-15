Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan Firing Case: Arbaaz Khan Says Family Is 'Taken Aback By The Shocking Incident'; Calls It 'Unnerving'

Salman Khan Firing Case: Arbaaz Khan in the statement said that the Khan family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation.

On Sunday (April 14), at around 5 am, two unidentified men on a motorcycle fired four rounds outside actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra. They fled from the spot post firing, after which police started the investigation. No casualties were reported and the security was beefed up after the incident took place. Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan has now released a statement on social media. It is to be noted that Arbaaz is the first one to share an official statement on behalf of the Khan family.

He called it ''very disturbing and unnerving'' and also revealed that their family ''has been taken aback by the shocking incident''. The actor also said that at this time the Khan family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation.

Arbaaz wrote, "The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment, the residence of the Salim Khan family, is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media, saying it is all publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected. This is not true and should not be taken seriously."

Have a look at Arbaaz Khan's post here.

In a clip captured on CCTV, the individuals were seen sporting caps and carrying backpacks. The footage also showed them firing towards the Khan's residence.

As per police sources, the individuals are part of the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Bishnoi had earlier gave direct threat to Salman Khan. His family has also received death threats from mafia groups based in Punjab. For the unversed, Bishnoi has been accused of several high-profile murder cases including the murder of musician Sidhu Moose Wala and Rajput leader and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. He is currently in Tihar Jail.

