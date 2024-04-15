Arbaaz wrote, "The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment, the residence of the Salim Khan family, is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media, saying it is all publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected. This is not true and should not be taken seriously."