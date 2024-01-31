Renowned actor Prabhas has recently delivered a blockbuster hit, ‘Salaar: Part 1,’ which got everyone talking about him and the film. After watching his performance on-screen, many fans are highly-anticipating his upcoming film, ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ which stars Deepika Padukone. However, surprising reports have emerged, revealing that Prabhas is opting for a hiatus from the acting realm for a short while. Here’s the reason why.
'Salaar' Star Prabhas To Temporarily Step Away From Acting For THIS Reason
Prabhas has chosen to take a short break from acting career. Read on to know why.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, a source said that Prabhas has chosen to take a few steps back from the entertainment industry, only for a short while. He will be using this break to focus on his health, and rejuvenate himself.
The source stated that the actor is “overwhelmed” by the love ‘Salaar’ has received. This is significantly important to him because the success of the film comes after he’s faced consecutive challenges in his career. “It has added renewed energy and focus into his life, which is why he wants to take a break and realign his thoughts as to how he wants to take his career forward,” added the source.
The anonymous source went on to say, “That’s the reason he has taken a short break of a month or so, and plans to resume work in the month of March.”
The ‘Baahubali’ actor has many films in the pipeline -- Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan; Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’; and Maruthi’s ‘The Raja Saab’ alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Malavika Mohanan. The source revealed that the actor “will start working on everything else in March. Until then, he is off the radar, when it comes to work.”
As per certain media reports, there are indications that Prabhas might undergo surgery in Europe. A while ago, he experienced an injury from which he hasn't fully recuperated. The source mentioned, “During the break, his health will be top priority,” but did not confirm nor deny the speculations.