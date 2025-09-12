Saiyaara OTT Verdict: Check Out What Netizens Are Saying About Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Romantic Film

Saiyaraa made its OTT debut on September 12 on Netflix
Netizens have given positive reviews to Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda starrer
Directed by Mohit Suri, the film received an overwhelming response upon its theatrical release
Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, scripted history at the box office. It emerged as one of the biggest openers of the year that earned over Rs 20 crore on Day 1. Released on July 18, the romantic musical left behind several big films with its unprecedented box office run. Saiyaara was a rage on social media, especially among Gen Z, and soon became a talking point. Audiences were whistling, cheering and clapping at Ahaan's bike entry and his chemistry with Aneet. Videos from theatres surfaced on social media where one fan was seen watching the film with an IV drip attached to his hand. Another video showed a man roaming on a deserted road, and several clips showed fans wiping tears after watching it. The rampage continued at the box office, making it one of the biggest hits of 2025.
Saiyaara has made its digital debut on Netflix on Friday (September 12). Those who missed it in theatres have watched it on the OTT giant and given their verdict on the film. Saiyaara netizens' verdict indicates the film had a strong debut on Netflix.
Saiyaara box office collection
The film marks Mohit’s career-best opening. Reportedly, it earned Rs 329 crore net in India and ended its theatrical run with Rs 570 crore worldwide.
Saiyaara review
Outlook India gave the film 0.5 stars. A part of the review reads: "Saiyaara recycles every trope in a love story, dressing it up with Suri’s typical ballads to accentuate the bends of a seemingly doomed relationship. Both the leads are defined by grief and trauma. There's heartbreak, manipulation and cruel hijinks of destiny, aiming to give beats to this wretchedly overstretched saga."