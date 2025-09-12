Saiyaara OTT Verdict: Check Out What Netizens Are Saying About Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Romantic Film

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, scripted history at the box office. It emerged as one of the biggest openers of the year that earned over Rs 20 crore on Day 1. Released on July 18, the romantic musical left behind several big films with its unprecedented box office run. Saiyaara was a rage on social media, especially among Gen Z, and soon became a talking point. Audiences were whistling, cheering and clapping at Ahaan's bike entry and his chemistry with Aneet. Videos from theatres surfaced on social media where one fan was seen watching the film with an IV drip attached to his hand. Another video showed a man roaming on a deserted road, and several clips showed fans wiping tears after watching it. The rampage continued at the box office, making it one of the biggest hits of 2025.