Saiyaara OTT Verdict: Check Out What Netizens Are Saying About Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Romantic Film

The Saiyaara OTT verdict indicates that Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer had a strong debut on Netflix.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Saiyaara OTT verdict
Saiyaara gets an overwhelming response on OTT Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Saiyaraa made its OTT debut on September 12 on Netflix

  • Netizens have given positive reviews to Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda starrer

  • Directed by Mohit Suri, the film received an overwhelming response upon its theatrical release

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, scripted history at the box office. It emerged as one of the biggest openers of the year that earned over Rs 20 crore on Day 1. Released on July 18, the romantic musical left behind several big films with its unprecedented box office run. Saiyaara was a rage on social media, especially among Gen Z, and soon became a talking point. Audiences were whistling, cheering and clapping at Ahaan's bike entry and his chemistry with Aneet. Videos from theatres surfaced on social media where one fan was seen watching the film with an IV drip attached to his hand. Another video showed a man roaming on a deserted road, and several clips showed fans wiping tears after watching it. The rampage continued at the box office, making it one of the biggest hits of 2025.

Saiyaara has made its digital debut on Netflix on Friday (September 12). Those who missed it in theatres have watched it on the OTT giant and given their verdict on the film. Saiyaara netizens' verdict indicates the film had a strong debut on Netflix.

Have a look at Saiyaara's audience reaction after watching it on OTT.

Still - IMDB
Saiyaara Review: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Strain To Distinguish Rudderless Melodrama

BY Debanjan Dhar

Ahaan Panday's original debut film with YRF before Saiyaara got shelved - Instagram
Mohit Suri Reveals Ahaan Panday's Original Debut With YRF Before Saiyaara Was Shelved

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Saiyaara box office collection

The film marks Mohit’s career-best opening. Reportedly, it earned Rs 329 crore net in India and ended its theatrical run with Rs 570 crore worldwide.

Related Content
Related Content

Saiyaara review

Outlook India gave the film 0.5 stars. A part of the review reads: "Saiyaara recycles every trope in a love story, dressing it up with Suri’s typical ballads to accentuate the bends of a seemingly doomed relationship. Both the leads are defined by grief and trauma. There's heartbreak, manipulation and cruel hijinks of destiny, aiming to give beats to this wretchedly overstretched saga."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Harbhajan Singh Opposes IND Vs PAK Match, Calls For Improved Relations First

  2. India Vs Pakistan At Asia Cup: The Mystery Behind Why Arch-Rivals Have Never Met In Final

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Begins Mind Games, Brands Mohammad Nawaz No. 1 Spinner

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das Hails 'Importance Of Winning First Game' After Tigers Win Over UAE

  5. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, T20 Asia Cup Match 3: Litton Das' Fighting 59 Carry Tigers To Maiden Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  2. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  3. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  5. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  2. Assam Student Protest Over ST Status Sparks Police Crackdown, CM Orders Probe

  3. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  4. Sanjay Singh Jumps Srinagar Guesthouse Gate, Farooq Abdullah Blocked

  5. Israeli Minister Smotrich’s Recent Visit To India Raises Questions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  2. Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

  3. Twenty-Four Years Since 9/11: How The Twin Tower Attacks Reshaped America And The World

  4. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  5. Trump Blames ‘Radical Left’ For Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Promises Action

Latest Stories

  1. Sikkim Weather Update: Deadly Landslide Claims 4 Lives as Heavy Rain Alert Continues

  2. Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's Action-Fantasy Film Receives Overwhelming Acclaim From Netizens

  3. CP Radhakrishnan Sworn In As India’s 15th Vice President

  4. How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

  5. Chasing A Chimera: India Juggling In International Relations

  6. UN Security Council Condemns Israeli Strikes On Qatar

  7. New York Yankees Vs Detroit Tigers: US Prez Trump Attends Game Under Tight Security

  8. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal