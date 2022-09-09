Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Russell Crowe's 'Land Of Bad' Adds Luke Hemsworth, Milo Ventimiglia

“Westworld” actor Luke Hemsworth and "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia will be featuring alongside Oscar winner Russell Crowe in the action thriller "Land of Bad".

Luke Hemsworth And Milo Ventimiglia
Luke Hemsworth And Milo Ventimiglia Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 3:48 pm

Also joining the film's cast are actors Ricky Whittle, Daniel MacPherson and Chika Ikogwe, as per entertainment news portal Deadline.

The film is directed by Will Eubank, who also co-wrote the script with David Frigerio. Eubank is known for movies such as "The Signal" and Kristen Stewart-starrer "Underwater".

Also starring Liam Hemsworth, "Land of Bad" follows Reaper (Crowe), an Air Force drone pilot supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines.

After the mission goes terribly wrong, Reaper has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation. The Tier-One team, led by Cpt. Sugar (Ventimigila) and Sgt. Abel (Luke Hemsworth) is re-deployed to return and retrieve their captured man and the asset.

They are joined by Kinney (Liam Hemsworth), a green Air Force JTAC officer, who is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes extraction. But the ground mission suddenly turns upside down and becomes a full-scale battle when the team is discovered by the enemy. With no weapons and no communication other than the drone above, Reaper becomes the young operator’s only ticket out.

The movie will start shooting in Australia later this month.

It is produced by Broken Open Pictures’ David Frigerio, Eubank, Volition Media Partners’ Adam Beasley and Michael Jefferson, R.U. Robot and Highland Film Group.

