Art & Entertainment

Richa Chadha Reminisces About Her Schoolgirl Gang 'Saste Qatil': 'Best Years Of My Life'

Soon-to-be mother Richa Chadha reminisced about her school days on Sunday, sharing a throwback picture of her ‘best girl gang’ named ‘Saste Qatil’.

Advertisement

Instagram
Richa Chadha Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Soon-to-be mother Richa Chadha reminisced about her school days on Sunday, sharing a throwback picture of her ‘best girl gang’ named ‘Saste Qatil’.

Soon-to-be mother Richa Chadha reminisced about her school days on Sunday, sharing a throwback picture of her ‘best girl gang’ named ‘Saste Qatil’.

Richa took to Instagram stories and reshared a picture posted by a fan page named “Richa Chadha _merizindagi”.

The blurred picture shows the ‘Madam Chief Minister’ actress wearing a white shirt and a black bandana on her head. She gives an intense look, posing alongside her two girl besties.

Richa did her schooling from Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, New Delhi.

Advertisement

The post is captioned: “LOL! This photo is from school days, when we made up a gang (to kinda combat one stupid boy gang that was kinda toxic). We ironically named this girl gang Saste Qatil. Don't miss the bandana and the attitude. Pic was taken in the Barista at Janpath, next to People Tree... Delhi peeps would know! Best years of my life. Best girl gang ever!”

Richa is married to actor Ali Fazal, and they are expecting their first child together. They tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali was last seen in the spy thriller film ‘Khufiya’ and is gearing up for the release of the new season of ‘Mirzapur’. Richa's last appearance was in ‘Fukrey 3’.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch