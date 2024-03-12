Ranveer Singh Jokes About Orry At Ambani's Wedding: Still Don't Know What He Does But If He Touches You…’

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is everywhere, he’s seen at every celeb gathering. But the celebrities, like us, have no clue what he does. On Tuesday, Orry, who is best friends with everyone from Janhvi Kapoor to Nysa Devgan, shared a video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s recent pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. In the funny clip, Orry is seen with actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.
In the video, Ranveer introduces Orry by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, this is Orry. Till date, I don't know what it is that he does.” Arjun Kapoor then adds then Orry is a 'liver', a reference to what Orry usually says about himself on social media videos and interviews.
Advertisement
Ranveer then decodes Orry's signature pose in photos with celebrities, and tells to the camera, "Orry is a case study... But if Orry touches you this way (Ranveer placed his hand on Orry's chest) and puts it out on social media, it means you have been approved by Orry; and if not, you still have work to do. Am I right Orry?"
Orry then quips, "Yeah and higher the touch (of his hand on a celeb's chest), the more relevant you are." Then Orry revealed a scoring system based on his hand placement, and said a celebrity is 'a 10', when he keeps his hand right above their chest.
Advertisement
Coming to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the three-day festivities between March 1-3 saw both Indian and global celebrity guests including as Rihanna, Bill Gates, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, among many others.