Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been making headlines every day since the couple announced that they will be welcoming their first child soon. Recently, Singh turned heads when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the actor had removed his wedding pictures with Padukone from his Instagram feed. According to a recent report, the actor has not deleted the pictures rather he has put them on archive.
According to a report by Republic World, Ranveer Singh has not deleted his wedding pictures with Deepika Padukone from Instagram. The report quoted someone from Singh’s team who mentioned that the actor has archived all pictures from his Instagram that he had posted before 2023. The source said, “It's important to clarify that Singh has simply archived all content predating 2023, including his wedding pictures, rather than specifically deleting them. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's Instagram still retains their wedding photos.”
Advertisement
Singh has over 47 million followers on the photo-sharing platform. The actor has 133 posts. The first post is from January 2023 where he is seen promoting a sportswear brand. The latest post is an advertisement with Alia Bhatt which was shared by him last month. The actor still has other pictures with his wife on his grid. On the other hand, Padukone still has pictures from their wedding on her Instagram profile.
Singh and Padukone started dating after they met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Bajirao Mastani.’ Following a brief period of dating, the couple tied the knot in an intimate affair at Lake Como, Italy. They had two weddings – a Konkani and a Sindhi ceremony – to honour their respective roots. The couple announced that they are set to welcome their first child this year. The baby is due in September.