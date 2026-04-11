Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Share First Pics Of Baby Girl, Reveal Name; Here's What It Means

Summary of this article
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram revealed their daughter's name as she turned one month on April 10.
They also shared the meaning of its name.
The new parents also treated their fans with the first pics of their baby girl.
Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram became parents to their first child, a baby girl, on March 10, coinciding with Randeep’s father, Ranbir Hooda's birthday. On Friday, the new parents shared the first pictures of their daughter and also revealed her name in a heartfelt post on social media. Ranveer and Lin's daughter turned one on April 10. To mark her one-month birthday, they shared the adorable pics alongside the name and also shared the meaning.
Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's baby girl name
Randeep and Lin have named their daughter Nyomica Hooda. In a joint statement, the couple said, “Naming our daughter has been an incredibly special and emotional moment for us.”
“This past month has been life-changing in the most wonderful way, and we're soaking in every moment of this new journey as parents,” they added.
Sharing the pics on Instagram, they also revealed the meaning of Nyomica. “A new center to our world 🕊️🤍NYOMICA HOODA - Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless like the sky (sic),” read the post on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra congratulated Randeep and Lin. Bhumi Pednekar commented with a red heart emoji. Farah Khan wrote, "Awwwww congratulations to Lin and you Randeep bless ur lil angel."
Fans also showered love and congratulated the couple.
Randeep and Lin wedding
They got married in Imphal on November 29, 2023, after dating for a few years. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal's Chumthang Shannapung resort. It was an intimate wedding with only their families and close ones in attendance. Randeep and Lin later hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai for the industry friends.