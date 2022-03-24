Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Gives An Outstanding Speech At The Pre-Oscars Event

Priyanka Chopra, was amongst the hosts for pre-Oscars bash held on Wednesday, in Beverly Hills. She spoke about the South Asian excellence in Hollywood. Jay Shetty shared a video of her speech on his Instagram which gathered praise from the users.

Priyanka Chopra Gives An Outstanding Speech At The Pre-Oscars Event
Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 6:50 pm

Actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas was one of the hosts with actress Mindy Kaling and comedian Kumail Nanjiani at the Pre-Oscars event held on Wednesday, in Beverly Hills. Jonas made her mark in a black saree as she delivered an outstanding speech for the event. The pre-Oscar party was held to celebrate the South Asian excellence in films.


According to the Hindustan Times, the actress talked about various topics including her journey in films, how she met her husband Nick Jonas and the presence of South Asians in Hollywood. Jay Shetty, a motivational speaker, shared the video of Jonas while giving the speech and thanked her for hosting the event. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Pre-Oscars


In her speech, Jonas said, “Each and everyone of you are here today because you are excellent in what you do. I came ten years ago and started looking for work in America.”

Related stories

Priyanka Chopra To Host Pre-Oscar 2022 Along With Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani

Madhu Chopra Reveals Why Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Are Yet Undecided On Their Baby Name

Priyanka Chopra's Next Hollywood Film 'Ending Things'; Will Star Alongside Marvel's Anthony Mackie


Addressing that she was amongst the very few brown attendees at the party, Jonas added, “We went out there and met everyone else. But today, I am not someone else. Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional, it makes me very proud.”


Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, have been busy taking care of their newborn daughter. Addressing that, Priyanka said, “Haven’t been stepping out anywhere but had to come here tonight just to say this that I’m highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you.”


After Jay Shetty shared the clip of Priyanka’s speech, his followers were impressed and showered praise for the actress. One follower said, “Her speech are so inspiring as always.” While another person wrote, “Amazing Pri Amazing Speech.” 


The other hosts for the pre-Oscar event included Annual Acharia, Bela Bavaria, Mannish K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly. The sponsors for the event were UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Cent and the Juggernaut, according to Hollywood Reporter. 


Priyanka Chopra-Jonas came to the global forefront with her TV show, Quantico, in which she was seen playing the lead role. She marked her Hollywood debut in 2017 with Baywatch, wherein she was playing the antagonist role. 


Priyanka Chopra-Jonas's further ventures in Hollywood include Ending Things, Text For You and a web series titled, Citadel. On the other hand, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood project, Jee Le Zaraa on her list. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Priyanka Chopra Priyank-Nick Baby Oscars Oscar Event Speech PreOscars South Asian Excellence Oscar Awards Citadel Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas India United States Of America
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chef Vidushi Sharma’s Love For All Things Sweet

Chef Vidushi Sharma’s Love For All Things Sweet

El Salvador Seeks Help from Binance on Bitcoin Adoption, Dogecoin Rise

El Salvador Seeks Help from Binance on Bitcoin Adoption, Dogecoin Rise