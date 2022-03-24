Priyanka Chopra Gives An Outstanding Speech At The Pre-Oscars Event

Actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas was one of the hosts with actress Mindy Kaling and comedian Kumail Nanjiani at the Pre-Oscars event held on Wednesday, in Beverly Hills. Jonas made her mark in a black saree as she delivered an outstanding speech for the event. The pre-Oscar party was held to celebrate the South Asian excellence in films.



According to the Hindustan Times, the actress talked about various topics including her journey in films, how she met her husband Nick Jonas and the presence of South Asians in Hollywood. Jay Shetty, a motivational speaker, shared the video of Jonas while giving the speech and thanked her for hosting the event.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Pre-Oscars



In her speech, Jonas said, “Each and everyone of you are here today because you are excellent in what you do. I came ten years ago and started looking for work in America.”



Addressing that she was amongst the very few brown attendees at the party, Jonas added, “We went out there and met everyone else. But today, I am not someone else. Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional, it makes me very proud.”



Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, have been busy taking care of their newborn daughter. Addressing that, Priyanka said, “Haven’t been stepping out anywhere but had to come here tonight just to say this that I’m highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you.”



After Jay Shetty shared the clip of Priyanka’s speech, his followers were impressed and showered praise for the actress. One follower said, “Her speech are so inspiring as always.” While another person wrote, “Amazing Pri Amazing Speech.”



The other hosts for the pre-Oscar event included Annual Acharia, Bela Bavaria, Mannish K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly. The sponsors for the event were UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Cent and the Juggernaut, according to Hollywood Reporter.



Priyanka Chopra-Jonas came to the global forefront with her TV show, Quantico, in which she was seen playing the lead role. She marked her Hollywood debut in 2017 with Baywatch, wherein she was playing the antagonist role.



Priyanka Chopra-Jonas's further ventures in Hollywood include Ending Things, Text For You and a web series titled, Citadel. On the other hand, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood project, Jee Le Zaraa on her list.