Art & Entertainment

Post Gun-Firing Outside His Home, Salman Khan Clicked At Airport As he Leaves For Dubai Amid Tight Security

Salman Khan has left Mumbai for the first time after firing outside his home. He was clicked at the airport.

Advertisement

Salman Khan at Mumbai airport
info_icon

On Friday, Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport amid tight security, as he was joined by his bodyguard Shera and security personnel. Salman was clicked entering the airport gate in paparazzi videos, and it is the first time Salman is heading out of Mumbai since the April 14 shooting incident outside his home in Bandra's Galaxy Apartment. 

Clicked in a casual attire, Salman was seen getting out of his car as he left for Dubai. He was wearing a black T-shirt paired with matching pants, and even greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the airport. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, the accused in the Salman’s home firing incident have been nabbed by the Mumbai Crime Branch officials. As reported by ANI, the individuals 'intended just to scare him and not murder him'.

Advertisement

"The accused conducted a 'recce' of Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. They intended to just scare him, not murder him. The statements of both families have been recorded in Bihar. Around 7 people have been called from Haryana and other states for questioning, which is ongoing," ANI quoted a Mumbai Crime Branch official. Meanwhile, sources confirmed that Salman's statement as a witness in the case has been recorded. 

When the Mumbai Police officials reached Salman's house following the incident on Sunday, the ‘Dabangg’ actor expressed anger about his family's security, and even questioned the security provided by Mumbai Police.

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had shared that the perpetrators had conducted a recce of the actor's residence before the attack. Before the shooting, the assailants parked a motorcycle around 100 metres away from Salman's residence. After witnessing that there were no individuals outside the house, the shooters opened fire before fleeing the scene. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has filed a case against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the incident, after he used threatening language on Facebook. Anmol, who is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, took responsibility for the firing incident on Facebook. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  2. Israel-Iran News Latest Updates: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; IAEA Says No Damage To Nuclear Sites
  3. Taylor Swift Announces The First Single From 'The Tortured Poets Department' And A New 'For A Fortnight Challenge' For Swifties!
  4. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting LIVE: Over 50% Turnout In Bengal, Tripura So Far; Firing Reported At Manipur Polling Booth
  5. Sports World LIVE: Nepal Set 120-Run Target For UAE In ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 Semi-Final
  6. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  7. Heatwave Hits Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand As Mercury Soars To Over 40 Deg C; Rain Alert In THESE States
  8. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny