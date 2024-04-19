On Friday, Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport amid tight security, as he was joined by his bodyguard Shera and security personnel. Salman was clicked entering the airport gate in paparazzi videos, and it is the first time Salman is heading out of Mumbai since the April 14 shooting incident outside his home in Bandra's Galaxy Apartment.
Clicked in a casual attire, Salman was seen getting out of his car as he left for Dubai. He was wearing a black T-shirt paired with matching pants, and even greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the airport. Check it out here:
Meanwhile, the accused in the Salman’s home firing incident have been nabbed by the Mumbai Crime Branch officials. As reported by ANI, the individuals 'intended just to scare him and not murder him'.
"The accused conducted a 'recce' of Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. They intended to just scare him, not murder him. The statements of both families have been recorded in Bihar. Around 7 people have been called from Haryana and other states for questioning, which is ongoing," ANI quoted a Mumbai Crime Branch official. Meanwhile, sources confirmed that Salman's statement as a witness in the case has been recorded.
When the Mumbai Police officials reached Salman's house following the incident on Sunday, the ‘Dabangg’ actor expressed anger about his family's security, and even questioned the security provided by Mumbai Police.
Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had shared that the perpetrators had conducted a recce of the actor's residence before the attack. Before the shooting, the assailants parked a motorcycle around 100 metres away from Salman's residence. After witnessing that there were no individuals outside the house, the shooters opened fire before fleeing the scene.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has filed a case against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the incident, after he used threatening language on Facebook. Anmol, who is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, took responsibility for the firing incident on Facebook.