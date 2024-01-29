The highly-anticipated return of the popular Netflix horror series, 'All of Us Are Dead,' is on the horizon as the release window for Season 2 has finally been revealed. Fans of the hit K-drama have been eagerly awaiting the continuation of the story for about two years now, which has left only curiosity. Although officially greenlit in June 2022, details about the return of the show have not been revealed.
Popular K-Drama 'All Of Us Are Dead' Season 2 Secures Official 2024 Netflix Release Window
The highly-acclaimed horror series 'All of Us Are Dead' finally gets a release window for this year. The lead actress Park Ji-hu's agency confirms the same.
However, an update from the lead actress Park Ji-hu's agency, BH Entertainment suggests that Netflix is currently planning to release 'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2 sometime later this year. Park Ji-hu is set to reprise her role as Nam Onjo, one of the high school survivors from Season 1.
Based on a popular webtoon, the creative minds behind 'All of Us Are Dead' are Chun Sung-li, Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su. The story is set in the city of Hyosan in South Korea, where a deranged science teacher conducts an experiment that turns a high school into a zombie-filled nightmare. As the zombie outbreak leaves the school premises and spreads throughout the city, the students find themselves trapped. They must stick together, and play smart in order to stay alive.
Alongside Ji-hu, Season 1 also starred Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung and Jeon Bae-soo in main roles. But other than Ji-hu's reprisal, the official cast line-up has not yet been revealed.
When the series was greenlit, director Lee Jae-gyoo had shared his vision for another season, stating, "The story itself was set with Season 2 in mind, so if Season 2 comes out, it might be a little more interesting and expanded story. If Season 1 was a survival period for humans, there is a sense of humour, but Season 2 feels like it will be a survival period for zombies."
As per an insider, filming for Season 2 is scheduled for the "first half of 2024." However, as of now, there is no official confirmation whether filming has commenced or not. If production wraps up before the end of June 2024, and Season 2 undergoes a six-month post-production timeline as similar to Season 1, audiences can anticipate Season 2 in early 2025.
However, that's not all in store Netflix has for audiences. The popular OTT platform has also confirmed the release of 'Squid Game 2,' 'Gyeongseong Creature 2,' 'Sweet Home 3,' 'Hellbound 2' to name a few, for this year.