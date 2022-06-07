Netflix's Popular K-drama 'All of Us Are Dead' Renewed For Season 2

'All Of Us Are Dead', a South Korean zombie apocalyptic horror thriller, has been renewed for a second season, streaming platform Netflix has announced. The coming-of-age drama, based on the Naver webtoon 'Now at Our School', follows kids at a South Korean high school as they fight to survive a zombie apocalypse prompted by a failed science experiment.
On Monday night (June 6), Netflix announced the news on its official Twitter page.
All of Us Are Dead has been renewed for Season 2! #GeekedWeek— Netflix (@netflix) June 6, 2022
Netflix Korea also made the announcement with a poster on its social media.
우리 또다시 살아남을 수 있을까?— Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) June 6, 2022
효산고 친구들의 치열한 좀비 생존기, 그 두 번째 이야기가 시작됩니다. ‘지금 우리 학교는’ 시즌2 오직 넷플릭스에서. #지금우리학교는 #AllofUsAreDead #넷플릭스 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/1qwUD0ppZQ
Soon after, Netflix Korea released an announcement video with the cast as well.
또롱 💌 영상편지가 도착했습니다.— Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) June 6, 2022
‘지금 우리 학교는’의 박지후, 윤찬영, 조이현, 로몬이 긱드 위크 2022 (#GeekedWeek 2022) 를 통해 직접 전하는 시즌2 제작 확정 소식! 얘들아, 빨리 와. 그때까지 이거 박제!#지금우리학교는 #AllofUsAreDead #박지후 #윤찬영 #조이현 #로몬 #넷플릭스 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/jp2AJgf43a
When the first season of 'All of Us Are Dead,' which consisted of 12 episodes, premiered in late January, it was met with critical acclaim. Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, and Lee Yoo-mi were among the newcomers on the show. It also featured seasoned actors Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Jeon Bae-soo.
Season two will have Yoon, Park, Cho, and Lomon reprising their roles. The release date of the season is yet to be announced.
With Inputs From PTI