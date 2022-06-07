Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Netflix's Popular K-drama 'All of Us Are Dead' Renewed For Season 2

Netflix's popular South Korean zombie apocalyptic horror thriller 'All Of Us Are Dead' has been renewed for a second season. The show follows kids at a South Korean high school as they fight to survive a zombie apocalypse.

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 11:08 pm

'All Of Us Are Dead', a South Korean zombie apocalyptic horror thriller, has been renewed for a second season, streaming platform Netflix has announced. The coming-of-age drama, based on the Naver webtoon 'Now at Our School', follows kids at a South Korean high school as they fight to survive a zombie apocalypse prompted by a failed science experiment.

On Monday night (June 6), Netflix announced the news on its official Twitter page. 

Netflix Korea also made the announcement with a poster on its social media. 

Soon after, Netflix Korea released an announcement video with the cast as well. 

When the first season of 'All of Us Are Dead,' which consisted of 12 episodes, premiered in late January, it was met with critical acclaim. Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, and Lee Yoo-mi were among the newcomers on the show. It also featured seasoned actors Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Jeon Bae-soo.

Season two will have Yoon, Park, Cho, and Lomon reprising their roles. The release date of the season is yet to be announced. 

With Inputs From PTI

