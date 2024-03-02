The awards season in Hollywood is going on in full swing. While most of the prestigious award functions have taken place already, cinephiles across the globe are waiting for the 96th Academy Awards. Last month, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the first slate of presenters. The Academy upped the ante once again as they shared the second slate of presenters.
Taking to their Instagram, the Academy unveiled the second slate of presenters. Sharing the names, they wrote, “Meet your second slate of presenters for the 96th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p! #Oscars”
The second slate of presenters includes Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer, and Ramy Youssef. These stars will take center stage and present the Oscar award to the winners. They also shared the news on their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.
The first slate of presenters includes famous personalities such as Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya. ‘Oppenheimer’ is leading the game with an impressive count of 13 nods. The nominations were announced in January. The 96th Academy Awards is scheduled to take place at the Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10. The Indian audience can catch the show on March 11 from 4 AM onwards. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time.