After various awards took place over the past two months, the excitement for the 96th Academy Awards is soaring high. Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the first slate of presenters. “Meet your first slate of presenters for 96th Oscars,” read the caption of the announcement post.
Undoubtedly, like previous years, the upcoming Oscars ceremony features a lineup of presenters adorned with stars. Last year’s big winners are coming back as presenters, as goes the tradition, which includes Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Not only that, anticipation has run high as ‘Scarface’ co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino are also set to hand out awards, but it’s unsure whether they will be presenting together or not.
Other notable celebrities, who will be gracing the stage, include Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya. Additional names will be revealed as we move closer towards the big day.
Take a look at the first round of presenters here:
Being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the list of nominations were announced on January 23 IST. Christopher Nolan’s epic ‘Oppenheimer’ leads this year’s list of nominations with an impressive count of 13 nods. Following it behind are Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’ with 11 nominations and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ with 10.
The 96th edition of the prestigious Oscars is scheduled for Monday, March 11 IST, with the event kicking off at 4 AM IST. While the streaming partner has not been announced yet for Indian audiences, it’s stated that it will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, however, a confirmation is awaited.
Featuring a diverse range of presenters, hopefully some possible reunions, and an impressive selection of films, the 2024 Oscars seems to make its way to becoming an unforgettable celebration of cinematic brilliance.