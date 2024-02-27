Undoubtedly, like previous years, the upcoming Oscars ceremony features a lineup of presenters adorned with stars. Last year’s big winners are coming back as presenters, as goes the tradition, which includes Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Not only that, anticipation has run high as ‘Scarface’ co-stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino are also set to hand out awards, but it’s unsure whether they will be presenting together or not.