Nidhhi Agerwal Opens Up On Her Return To Hindi Cinema After A Hiatus

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal is all set to dazzle in her bikini avatar for the first time in the upcoming OTT debut film 'Dunk - Once Bitten Twice Shy'.

Instagram
Nidhhi Agerwal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actress is now making a “triumphant return to Hindi cinema after a brief hiatus”.

Produced by Prerna Arora, the movie also stars Tusshar Kapoor and Shivin Narang in prominent roles, along with Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Vinay Pathak.

Talking about 'Dunk', Nidhhi, who was last seen in the Hindi film 'Munna Michael' in 2017, said: “Having established my presence across three diverse industries -- Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi -- I'm now making a triumphant return to Hindi cinema after a brief hiatus while simultaneously dominating the southern film scene.”

The actress said that her plate is full of exciting projects.

“I'm currently immersed in the making of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, a captivating period film alongside the legendary Pawan Kalyan, and ‘Raaja Saab’, where I share the screen with the talented Prabhas, both of which I lead."

Nidhhi said: “Anticipation is high as both films are slated for release this year, promising to enthrall audiences across regions.”

The actress said that amid all this, she stumbled upon a “script by Prerna that resonated deeply with me, igniting my eagerness to deliver an exceptional performance.”

Nidhhi added: “With two heroes in the south and a promising script in hand, I am poised to rock the cinematic landscape.”

