Nagarjuna On ‘Brahmastra’ Success And Son Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Failure: It’s Bittersweet

Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has managed to break several records at the box-office ever since its release on September 9. In fact, South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is garnering a lot of praise for his role of an artist named Anish, who possesses the Nandi Astra, in the adventure-fantasy film.

While Nagarjuna is basking in the glory of a record-breaking start of ‘Brahmastra’, his son Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh, did not fare well at the ticket windows. The film saw him as Balaraju 'Bala' Bodie, a friend of Laal.

Talking about the same, Nagarjuna said, “It is a bittersweet moment. I wish it (Laal Singh Chaddha) had worked good. But it happens, it is an experience.” He further recalled the time when his son Naga told him he is starring in the remake of ‘Forrest Gump’. Nagarjuna further told news agency PTI, “When Chai told me he was doing this Forrest Gump remake, I told him don't expect to be recognised as a star. This will show you as an actor. And Chai said, 'I want to be known as an actor also',"

For the unversed, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ released in cinema halls on August 11 along with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’. The Advait Chandan directorial witnessed an underwhelming opening of Rs 11.70 crore. It further saw an end of its theatrical run around the Rs 60 crore mark, proving to be a major box office dud.

On the other hand, ‘Brahmastra’ has already crossed Rs 150 crore in a matter of just five days. The Astraverse film is expected to enter the Rs 200 crore club in the second weekend of its release. ‘Brahmastra’ also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy in pivotal roles while Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in the film.