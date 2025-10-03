Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

Ramaswamy’s Miriam seems to have developed an inherent fortitude over the years on account of her location as a minority in society. She retains poise in her demeanor and attire through most of the film, even in the face of systemic violence. Instead of publicising her innate desires, Miriam practices defiance against societal and religious norms in ways that are indulgent yet concealed—at times, even from Shoby. Beyond her proclivity for the bold and erotic, Miriam bears the latent potential of passing hurtful jibes and bullying those around her. In many ways, Miriam is a humanised grey character, flawed but full. She is not portrayed as a victim of the religion she was born into. However, despite humanising Miriam and further highlighting the oppressive and suspicious societal gaze through which she is viewed, Ramaswamy’s narrative still finds a way to get rid of the burqa, albeit as a matter of convenience and not as a means for emancipation. Such representation is hopeful, if not aspirational.