Michelle Williams Expecting Second Child With Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail are already parents to son Hart, who was born in 2020 during Covid-19 lockdown.

Updated: 12 May 2022 3:57 pm

Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams and theatre director Thomas Kail are set to welcome their second child. Williams, 41, and Kail, 44, are already parents to son Hart, who was born in 2020 during Covid-19 lockdown.

"It's totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family," Williams told Variety.

She also has a 16-year-old daughter Matilda from her relationship with the late actor Heath Ledger.

The actress, who will welcome the baby later this year with Kail, said raising Hart has helped put all the dark headlines from the pandemic in perspective.

"It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home," Williams, known for ‘Brokeback Mountain’ and ‘My Week With Marilyn’, added.

Next week, she will head to the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of ‘Showing Up’, her fourth film with director Kelly Reichardt following ‘Meeks Cutoff’, ‘Certain Women’ and ‘Wendy And Lucy’.

‘Showing Up’ follows the life of a sculptor who is struggling with distractions as she works to put on a big art show.

[With Inputs From PTI]

