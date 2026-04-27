Mehreen Pirzada Wedding: F3 Actress Marries Arsh Aulakh In Dreamy Ceremony

Summary of this article
Mehreen Pirzada's wedding took place in Chail with close friends present.
Actress shared an announcement on Instagram, using date and symbolic caption style.
Celebrity wishes included messages from Anurag Kashyap and Hansika Motwani.
Mehreen Pirzada's wedding has quickly become a talking point online, with the actor announcing her marriage to Arsh Aulakh through a quiet yet striking Instagram reveal. Known for her work across Telugu and Tamil cinema, Mehreen chose a low-key celebration over spectacle, letting the visuals speak for themselves. The ceremony took place in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, giving it a calm, almost storybook quality.
Mehreen Pirzada and Arsh Aulakh's wedding details
The wedding was held in Chail, surrounded by mountains and soft, open skies. Both Mehreen and Arsh were seen in coordinated baby pink outfits, leaning into a minimal, elegant aesthetic rather than anything overly grand. The photos shared online carried a sense of ease, with natural light and intimate framing doing most of the work.
Her caption was kept simple, where the date “26.04.26” was mentioned alongside symbolic emojis, and the hashtag ArshDiMehr was used. The announcement felt personal rather than performative, which is perhaps why it resonated so strongly.
Celebrity wishes Pour in after Mehreen Pirzada wedding announcement
Soon after the post went live, messages began pouring in from across the film industry. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s congratulations were shared, while actor Hansika Motwani also extended her wishes. The response was warm and immediate, reflecting Mehreen’s presence across multiple film industries.
For those unfamiliar, Mehreen began her career with the Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha in 2016 and went on to build a steady body of work. She is also known for her role in F3, which brought her wider recognition among audiences.
While the wedding itself remained private, the announcement was made public only towards the end of the weekend, marking April 26, 2026, as the day the couple officially tied the knot.