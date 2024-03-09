Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Stun At Paris Fashion Week, Former NCT Member Lucas To Make Solo Debut And More

March is upon us. And in the past week, singer and artists from the K-Pop scene have made headlines. From celebrities attending Paris Fashion Week (and some even making their runway debuts) to former NCT member Lucas announcing his solo debut, we have you covered.
Here are the top five newsmakers in the entertainment industry of the week, all the way from South Korea.
BTS Becomes 1st Korean Artist To Top Billboard’s Vinyl Albums Chart With Multiple Albums
Almost six years after its release, BTS’ 2018 studio album ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ has returned to the spotlight by topping multiple Billboard charts. Following its recent release on vinyl, the album re-entered Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart at No. 92, marking its return to the chart. Additionally, the album has made history by debuting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart, a remarkable achievement that makes BTS the first Asian artist to top the chart with more than one album; the previous one being ‘Love Yourself: Her.’ The title track from the album, ‘Fake Love,’ also re-entered Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart at No. 1. Notably, when initially released in 2018, the album became the first K-Pop album to ever top the Billboard 200, creating a historic milestone for septet.
aespa’s Karina Pens Heartfelt Apology to Fans After Dating News
aespa’s Karina has issued a handwritten apology to her fans following the revelation of her public relationship with actor Lee Jae-wook. Their relationship has stirred up the internet, with many fans expressing disappointment. On March 5, the singer shared a sincere letter on Instagram, expressing apologies to her fans for surprising and disappointing them. It read, “First, I apologize for surprising you greatly, and I wound up [writing this] late because I feel very cautious towards the MYs [aespa’s fans] who must have been very surprised. I know very well how disappointed the MYs who have supported me up until now must be, and I also know that they are feeling upset while thinking back on the things we’ve said to one another. I feel even more sorry because I, too, understand those feelings all too well….” Read the full letter here.
Ex-NCT Member Lucas To Make His Solo Debut
Former NCT member Lucas is set to embark on his solo debut next month. A representative from SM Entertainment confirmed, “Lucas is preparing for solo activities in April, and the specific schedule will be revealed at a later date.” Lucas initially debuted in 2018 as part of NCT and its unit WayV. However, amid controversy, the agency announced his departure from the band in May 2023. This upcoming solo debut marks the Hong Kong-based rapper-singer’s return to the spotlight after a three-year hiatus.
NewJeans At 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards
The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards unfolded on March 6 in Los Angeles, which aimed to “honour women powerhouses who are shaping the music landscape.” At this year’s ceremony, NewJeans took the stage, performing their hit tracks ‘Super Shy’ and ‘ETA.’ Making yet another record, they became the first K-Pop artist to clinch the prestigious Group of the Year award, a distinction not awarded in nine years (Fifth Harmony received it last in 2015). Beyond this achievement, the girl group also teased potential future plans, suggesting a tour and the release of new music in the coming months.
Paris Fashion Week: Stray Kids’ Felix Makes Runway Debut, Check Out Who Else Attended
The Fall-Winter 2024 Paris Fashion Week witnessed a stunning gathering of numerous Korean stars, capturing attention with their flawless fashion sense. Stray Kids’ Felix and ‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho-yeon made their runway debuts with Louis Vuitton. But that’s not all, several idols attended the PFW as guests.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu attended Dior’s show. Yves Saint Laurent’s show saw BLACKPINK’s Rosé, NCT’s Ten, SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan and ‘Hospital Playlist’ actor Lee Jong-won. Louis Vuitton’s show was star-studded, including BLACKPINK’s Lisa, TWICE’s Nayeon, and NewJeans’ Hyein. Similarly Miu Miu’s show was graced by TWICE’s Momo, IVE’s Jan Won-young and (G)I-DLE’s Minnie. BLACKPINK’s Jennie attended Chanel’s show in the capacity of the global ambassador, while Stray Kids’ I.N attended the Alexander McQueen show. NCT’s Johnny attended Acne Studios’ show and SEVENTEEN’s Dino attended Off-White’s. Stray Kids’ Seungmin and aespa’s Giselle, both attended LOEWE’s show. ITZY’s members Yeji, Ryujin, Yuna and Chaeryeong attended the show held by Courrèges. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, ‘Business Proposal’ actor Ahn Hyo-seop and ‘Nevertheless’ actress Han So-hee graced the Christian Louboutin, Lacoste, and Boucheron shows respectively.