Lucas, who was previously associated with NCT, is set to make his solo debut this year. The singer had parted ways with NCT in 2023. He had also shared a note regarding his departure from the band on his social media. The news of his solo debut has also been confirmed by his label – SM Entertainment.
SM Entertainment issued a statement. In a statement that they shared with Dispatch, the label confirmed the news. They said, “Lucas is preparing for solo activities next month. A detailed schedule will be revealed at a later date.”
The singer, whose real name is Wong Yuk-hei, departed from NCT and its subunit, WayV. He made this decision after his name was embroiled in a controversy. In 2021, a South Korean netizen claimed to be his ex-girlfriend. She took to social media and alleged that the singer was gaslighting her. Following this fiasco, another Chinese netizen came to the forefront with a similar allegation and claimed that the singer was cheating on both of these women. While he left the band, he continued to be associated with SM Entertainment.
Recently, he also released a documentary on YouTube. In the documentary, he talked about the support he has received from his fans. He said, “What I realized for the first time was I have so many good people around me. Although I’ll work as a solo artist, I could really feel for the first time that the staff was constantly helping me. I realized they were always there, supporting me. Whatever I do, I don’t quit in the middle. My manager always tells me, ‘Not to push myself too hard.’ But for my fans and those who are rooting for me, I won’t quit. I really miss my fans, I’m so sorry I let them down. Something like that won’t happen again, I won’t engage in such foolish behaviours that I’ve done in the past ever again. I’m ready now, I’ll move forward.”
A detailed list of Lucas' upcoming activities will be shared by his agency soon.