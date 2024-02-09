The talented and versatile K-pop girl group, NewJeans, is scheduled to perform at the esteemed 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards, where they will set the stage on fire with their exceptional dancing skills and unique voices. In addition to their already-deemed exceptional performance, NewJeans will be taking home the prestigious Group of the Year Award during the ceremony.
The Billboard Women in Music Awards is an annual event that aims to “honour women powerhouses who are shaping the music landscape.”
Billboard officially announced today IST that the ‘Hype Boy’ crooners are set to take part in this year’s awards ceremony. The talented girl group of five will share the stage with renowned female vocalists like Karol G, Charli XCX, Ice Spice, Kylie Minogue, Victoria Monét, to name a few, ensuring a lineup that promises an unforgettable experience and a memorable evening for all those who will be catching a glimpse of them.
With awards already pre-announced, NewJeans is the only Korean act to be winning an award. They will take home the Group of the Year Award at the forthcoming ceremony, scheduled to take place on March 6 local time in Los Angeles, California. For those who cannot attend the event in person, the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards will be available for streaming on the official website of the event on March 7 at 5 PM PT.
In less than two years of their debut, NewJeans have garnered widespread acclaim from all over the world. They have carved their names on several domestic and international award shows like Asia Artist Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards, MAMA Awards, Seoul Music Awards, and many more. They have already broken several records and have also made their mark on Guinness World Records.
The group of five - Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, Hyein – is truly a K-pop rookie group to watch out for!